Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Cher
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Got Her Baby — Singer at Center of Rumors She's Secretly Funding Broke Son Elijah Blue's Big Bucks Lawyer in Divorce Case

chers secret funding elijah blues divorce case
Source: MEGA

Cher is at the center of rumors she is secretly funding Elijah Blue's lawyer in his divorce case.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 27 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Deadbeat nepo baby Elijah Blue Allman has retained high-priced pitbull lawyer Laura Wasser to defend him in his ongoing divorce case – a likely sign mama bear Cher is footing the bill in an effort to take down her son's estranged wife, Marieangela King, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Wasser, a pugnacious legal eagle who has also represented Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Britney Spears, Ryan Reynolds, Ariana Grande and Kevin Costner, signed on to the case on Jan. 23 – and immediately requested a hearing to challenge a motion filed in December by King to get money owed her.

Article continues below advertisement

Divorce Drama Turns Costly

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Laura Wasser has joined Elijah Blue Allman's divorce case and requested a hearing over Marieangela King's motion for payment.
Source: LAURAWASSEROFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Laura Wasser has joined Elijah Blue Allman's divorce case and requested a hearing over Marieangela King's motion for payment.

Article continues below advertisement

King hit Allmman with divorce papers last April after 13 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

According to the court filing, Elijah, a 49-year-old musician who's struggled with drug abuse for years, owes 38-year-old King more than $26,000 in spousal support and legal fees.

It's not known if Allman's Oscar-winning mom, 79, is picking up the bill for Wasser, who reportedly charges about $850 to $1,000 an hour just to pick up the phone, but insiders suspect she is bankrolling Allman's divorce battle.

As readers know, Elijah is Cher's son with the late Allman Brothers Band rocker Gregg Allman. Elijah reportedly receives $120,000 a year from a trust fund set up by his dad, who died in 2017 at age 69.

Article continues below advertisement

Trust Fund Nearly Drained

Article continues below advertisement
King claimed Allman owes more than $26,000 and has ignored a court order to pay $6,500 a month in support.
Source: MEGA

King claimed Allman owes more than $26,000 and has ignored a court order to pay $6,500 a month in support.

Article continues below advertisement

But an insider told RadarOnline.com: "Elijah has been burning through his trust fund for years now, and the word is that he's broke as a joke. So going cap in hand to his mom is his best chance to climb out of debt."

King is accusing Elijah of ignoring an Aug. 8 court order requiring him to pay her $6,500 a month.

Then, in December, she filed a motion trying to force the trustee managing Gregg's estate to cough up the cash.

Article continues below advertisement

Trust Battle Gets Technical

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce has turned bitter as their massive menagerie faces upheaval.

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Divorce Turns Wild — With Pair's Massive Menagerie Set to Be Biggest Casualty of Their Bitter Split

Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Read Andrew Windsor's Pathetic Five-Word Rant He Unleashed on Flunkies as He Was Booted Out of $40M Home

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Wasser filed court papers in Allman's divorce case, calling King's motion 'defective' and seeking to block access to trust assets.
Source: MEGA; LAURAWASSEROFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Wasser filed court papers in Allman's divorce case, calling King's motion 'defective' and seeking to block access to trust assets.

"The court would be unable to issue effective and enforceable orders concerning the use of the Trust assets or income for satisfaction of the support obligations," King argued in the court filing.

Without skipping a beat, the crafty Wasser pounced by filing documents – with legible but mysteriously crossed-out words – seeking to protect Elijah's piggybank, alleging King's motion is "defective" and claiming the California courts have no jurisdiction over the trustee, who lives in New Jersey, or over the trust, which is registered in Georgia.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.