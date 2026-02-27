EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Got Her Baby — Singer at Center of Rumors She's Secretly Funding Broke Son Elijah Blue's Big Bucks Lawyer in Divorce Case
Feb. 27 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Deadbeat nepo baby Elijah Blue Allman has retained high-priced pitbull lawyer Laura Wasser to defend him in his ongoing divorce case – a likely sign mama bear Cher is footing the bill in an effort to take down her son's estranged wife, Marieangela King, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Wasser, a pugnacious legal eagle who has also represented Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Britney Spears, Ryan Reynolds, Ariana Grande and Kevin Costner, signed on to the case on Jan. 23 – and immediately requested a hearing to challenge a motion filed in December by King to get money owed her.
Divorce Drama Turns Costly
King hit Allmman with divorce papers last April after 13 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."
According to the court filing, Elijah, a 49-year-old musician who's struggled with drug abuse for years, owes 38-year-old King more than $26,000 in spousal support and legal fees.
It's not known if Allman's Oscar-winning mom, 79, is picking up the bill for Wasser, who reportedly charges about $850 to $1,000 an hour just to pick up the phone, but insiders suspect she is bankrolling Allman's divorce battle.
As readers know, Elijah is Cher's son with the late Allman Brothers Band rocker Gregg Allman. Elijah reportedly receives $120,000 a year from a trust fund set up by his dad, who died in 2017 at age 69.
Trust Fund Nearly Drained
But an insider told RadarOnline.com: "Elijah has been burning through his trust fund for years now, and the word is that he's broke as a joke. So going cap in hand to his mom is his best chance to climb out of debt."
King is accusing Elijah of ignoring an Aug. 8 court order requiring him to pay her $6,500 a month.
Then, in December, she filed a motion trying to force the trustee managing Gregg's estate to cough up the cash.
Trust Battle Gets Technical
"The court would be unable to issue effective and enforceable orders concerning the use of the Trust assets or income for satisfaction of the support obligations," King argued in the court filing.
Without skipping a beat, the crafty Wasser pounced by filing documents – with legible but mysteriously crossed-out words – seeking to protect Elijah's piggybank, alleging King's motion is "defective" and claiming the California courts have no jurisdiction over the trustee, who lives in New Jersey, or over the trust, which is registered in Georgia.