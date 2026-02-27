EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Got Her Baby — Singer at Center of Rumors She's Secretly Funding Broke Son Elijah Blue's Big Bucks Lawyer in Divorce Case

King hit Allmman with divorce papers last April after 13 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

According to the court filing, Elijah, a 49-year-old musician who's struggled with drug abuse for years, owes 38-year-old King more than $26,000 in spousal support and legal fees.

It's not known if Allman's Oscar-winning mom, 79, is picking up the bill for Wasser, who reportedly charges about $850 to $1,000 an hour just to pick up the phone, but insiders suspect she is bankrolling Allman's divorce battle.

As readers know, Elijah is Cher's son with the late Allman Brothers Band rocker Gregg Allman. Elijah reportedly receives $120,000 a year from a trust fund set up by his dad, who died in 2017 at age 69.