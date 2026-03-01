EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Blubber — Cop Show Star David Caruso, 70, Blows Up and Sparks Huge Fears He's Eating Himself to Death
March 1 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Pals have put out an APB on dumpy David Caruso – begging the once-dapper TV detective to lose weight ASAP, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a rare outing, the paunchy 70-year-old stepped out in Los Angeles on Feb. 5 in a sloppy sweatshirt, baggy pants and Crocs – looking nothing like the sharply dressed Lt. Horatio Caine of CSI: Miami fame.
Weight Gain Sparks Concern
"David's put on so much weight that he was almost unrecognizable," said a source. "He's just not taking good care of himself. This is a guy who used to run for miles and barely break a sweat. Now he practically shuffles. He's completely let his health go and everyone says he needs some sort of intervention."
As readers know, the red-headed TV cop walked away from acting after his hit crime series wrapped in 2012. Since then, he's lived like a "frugal hermit," according to our source, despite being worth a cool $25 million.
"David still gets invited to all sorts of Hollywood things, but he turns everything down. A lot of people think it's because he doesn't want to deal with judgment about his weight," added the source.
Florida-based lifespan expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin previously estimated that the 6-foot star is tipping the scales at 215 pounds or more.
Doctor Warns of Deadly Risk
"He has massive abdominal obesity, which means his liver is full of fat. He is at significant risk for a premature death from his fatty liver," cautioned the doc, who has not treated Caruso.
Mirkin also suspected Caruso – whose breakout role as Detective John Kelly came on NYPD Blue in the early '90s – suffers from diabetes.
According to the source, worried pals believe weight-loss drugs could get Caruso back on track.
"Everyone in Hollywood is taking Ozempic to lose 10 pounds, but David legitimately needs to lose 50 pounds," said the source.
"Getting some help from a doctor seems like a good idea."