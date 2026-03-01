EXCLUSIVE: Right-Wing Firebrand Bill O'Reilly's Hospitalization Ordeal for Internal Bleeding 'Far More Serious Than He's Admitted'

Conservative commentator Bill O'Reilly , 76, recently revealed that he was hospitalized for four days for a hereditary condition involving internal bleeding, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the medical emergency was far more serious than the frail Fox News alum has admitted – and the aftershocks are impossible to ignore.

Those who've worked closely with O'Reilly in recent weeks describe noticeable differences, insiders said.

"His energy dips fast. His concentration wanders," a longtime colleague confided. "That sharp edge he built his career on? It's dulled."

Behind the scenes, concern is growing. Friends and associates have quietly urged him to slow down, regroup and even consider stepping away – but they said he refuses to hear any of it.