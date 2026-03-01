Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Petrified' for Estranged Son Brooklyn — 'She Fears He's On the Verge of Total Emotional Collapse'

Victoria Beckham is said to be petrified for estranged son Brooklyn amid fears he is emotionally unraveling.

March 1 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Brooklyn Beckham has cut off his loved ones while cozying up to wife Nicola Peltz's family, leaving mom Victoria Beckham convinced he's on the brink of a meltdown, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"Victoria is absolutely beside herself over what's happening with Brooklyn. She's trying so hard not to show it publicly, but she spent a lot of the holidays in tears," said an insider.

Brooklyn Snubs Desperate Victoria

Sources said Nicola Peltz is triggering the feud after accusing Victoria Beckham of 'ruining' her and Brooklyn Beckham's 2022 wedding.
Sources said Nicola Peltz is triggering the feud after accusing Victoria Beckham of 'ruining' her and Brooklyn Beckham's 2022 wedding.

According to the source, the former Spice Girl, 51, was counting on a "Christmas reunion" with her estranged 26-year-old son and was "crushed" when it didn't happen.

The ugly family feud reportedly sparked after Peltz, 31, accused Posh of "ruining" the couple's 2022 wedding day.

And, despite "every effort" by Victoria to "make peace," insiders insisted Brooklyn refuses to take her calls.

"Victoria thought by now she and Brooklyn would at least be on speaking terms, but things are only getting worse and she can't help but feel Brooklyn is in way over his head," said the source.

Brooklyn Snubs Beckhams for Billionaires

Insiders said David Beckham is pushing a tough-love approach as Brooklyn remains estranged from his family.
Insiders said David Beckham is pushing a tough-love approach as Brooklyn remains estranged from his family.

Instead of visiting his family in England, Brooklyn spent the holidays in California with Nicola and her family, including her billionaire parents – dad Nelson Peltz, 83, and mom Claudia Peltz, 70.

On Christmas Eve, he posted a video of himself with Lady Gaga's song Telephone playing in the background and the lyric, "Sorry I cannot hear you I'm kinda busy," highlighted in bold text.

The source added: "Victoria knows Brooklyn well and she says the way he's lashing out online is proof of how much he's hurting. She keeps trying to break through to him, but nothing is working. She's at her wit's end."

David Pushes Tough Love Tactic

Lady Gaga's song 'Telephone' was featured in a Christmas Eve post that, according to sources, reflected Brooklyn's distress.
Lady Gaga's song 'Telephone' was featured in a Christmas Eve post that, according to sources, reflected Brooklyn's distress.

While Victoria frets over her wayward son, her soccer legend hubby David, 50, wants to take a tough-love approach, said a source.

The source said: "David is telling Victoria to give Brooklyn space, but that's easier said than done.

"She's barely sleeping and constantly checking her phone, hoping for a message or sign that Brooklyn's okay. The idea that he's cutting himself off from everyone who loves him is devastating to her.

"She's convinced he needs her help and she can't get to him."

