EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Petrified' for Estranged Son Brooklyn — 'She Fears He's On the Verge of Total Emotional Collapse'

According to the source, the former Spice Girl, 51, was counting on a "Christmas reunion" with her estranged 26-year-old son and was "crushed" when it didn't happen.

The ugly family feud reportedly sparked after Peltz, 31, accused Posh of "ruining" the couple's 2022 wedding day.

And, despite "every effort" by Victoria to "make peace," insiders insisted Brooklyn refuses to take her calls.

"Victoria thought by now she and Brooklyn would at least be on speaking terms, but things are only getting worse and she can't help but feel Brooklyn is in way over his head," said the source.