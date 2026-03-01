EXCLUSIVE: Country Music Agony as Songbird Crystal Gayle Opens Up About Brutal Injury That Sparked Gig Axe

Country songbird Crystal Gayle has been hobbled by a knee injury that has also slowed down her career. The 75-year-old was forced to cancel an appearance at the Your Roots Are Showing conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, after she tore her meniscus, cartilage in the knee joint that acts as a shock absorber, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue singer confesses the injury has taken a toll on her both physically and psychologically.

"I can go and sit and sing, but it does put you in a different place mentally – it is harder to get around," she said.