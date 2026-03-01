EXCLUSIVE: Country Music Agony as Songbird Crystal Gayle Opens Up About Brutal Injury That Sparked Gig Axe
March 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Country songbird Crystal Gayle has been hobbled by a knee injury that has also slowed down her career. The 75-year-old was forced to cancel an appearance at the Your Roots Are Showing conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, after she tore her meniscus, cartilage in the knee joint that acts as a shock absorber, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue singer confesses the injury has taken a toll on her both physically and psychologically.
"I can go and sit and sing, but it does put you in a different place mentally – it is harder to get around," she said.
Health Scare Rocks Country Star
"I've never had anything like this – mentally, you're going through a 'why me?' [phase]," the I Don't Wanna Lose Your Love songbird added. "These things happen and you don't want it."
Doctors were also worried about the possibility of blood clots forming while on the flight to the Northern Irish capital.
Gayle, the youngest sister of the late Loretta Lynn, was slated to appear along with Amy Grant, Wyatt Ellis, Sugarland's Kristian Bush and other performers from around the world for the nearly week-long folk and roots music conference.
Overseas Dreams Derailed by Pain
In a statement shared to Instagram by her husband, Bill Gatzimos, Gayle said, "I was truly looking forward to coming to Belfast – singing a few songs, sharing some stories and spending time with everyone. But my doctor tells me this knee isn't ready for those overseas miles just yet."
She said she's consulting specialists for her treatment options. "There are all different types of surgeries they do. So we'll see what I'm going to do."
Injury Slows Star, Not Spirit
While she reports it's been hard to get around since the injury, "hopefully in the near future, it won't be," she adds optimistically.
Not only does Gayle hope to be mobile again soon so she can get back to performing, but also so she can have fun with her 5-year-old grandson, Bjorn.