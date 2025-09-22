The Republic of Ireland vs The United Kingdom: How the Gambling Industries Differ

Just 108 miles of sea separate the Republic of Ireland from Great Britain, or a matter of kilometres if you’re talking about Ireland and the United Kingdom. Despite the relative proximity between the two countries, there are a huge range of differences between both.

That’s no surprise when you consider the weight of history between Ireland and Britain and the rich, diverse and often opposing cultural histories of both nations. Whilst the differences between Ireland and Britain are most keenly felt in regards to religion and politics, there are also points of difference in both countries respective gambling industries.

For example, the best online casino bonuses in Ireland differ to those in England, Scotland and Wales, as do the various laws and regulations that surround online casinos. In this article we take a closer look at some of those differences, exploring not just the online sector but sports betting and land-based gambling as well.

To find out everything you need to know about the differences between British and Irish gambling, read on…