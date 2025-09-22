The Republic of Ireland vs The United Kingdom: How the Gambling Industries Differ
Sept. 22 2025, Published 1:30 a.m. ET
Just 108 miles of sea separate the Republic of Ireland from Great Britain, or a matter of kilometres if you’re talking about Ireland and the United Kingdom. Despite the relative proximity between the two countries, there are a huge range of differences between both.
That’s no surprise when you consider the weight of history between Ireland and Britain and the rich, diverse and often opposing cultural histories of both nations. Whilst the differences between Ireland and Britain are most keenly felt in regards to religion and politics, there are also points of difference in both countries respective gambling industries.
For example, the best online casino bonuses in Ireland differ to those in England, Scotland and Wales, as do the various laws and regulations that surround online casinos. In this article we take a closer look at some of those differences, exploring not just the online sector but sports betting and land-based gambling as well.
To find out everything you need to know about the differences between British and Irish gambling, read on…
Setting Aside Northern Ireland
To allow you a brief glimpse behind the curtain, this article has been researched and written in the North of Ireland just 25 minutes from Belfast and 60 minutes from the border with the Republic of Ireland.
The relationship between the two is still a controversial topic, and in truth, we could dedicate several articles to the unique Northern Irish approach to gambling, but for the purposes of this article we are going to set it aside, much like British and Irish power brokers did 104 years ago!
That’s because devolution and the unique and somewhat bizarre political power brokers in Northern Ireland have allowed for the creation of a gambling landscape that is totally unique to those in the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.
Land-Based Gambling: Ireland vs Britain
The majority of towns and cities in England have medium to large sized casinos, and to be frank, most of them are pretty dingy and rubbish. In bigger places like London, Manchester and Leeds the casinos are genuinely quite impressive, as are some of the venues in Scotland and Wales.
The Republic of Ireland doesn’t have that same variance, in fact it has no variance whatsoever as land-based casinos are illegal. There are, however, a couple of legal loopholes that allow private clubs to offer betting terminals and table games to members.
In addition to that there are various ‘leisure facilities’, where card and slots fans will find betting machines to wager on. Just like in Britain – and to be fair, Northern Ireland – there are numerous sports betting shops up and down the high streets of small, medium and large towns in Ireland.
Bingo is also another land-based gambling activity that is open and available to Irish citizens, just as it is to their British counterparts.
Online Casino Gambling: Ireland vs Britain
There is no quantifiable difference between the online gambling industry in Ireland and the one in the United Kingdom. The former was in fact the global trail blazer, with Tony Blair’s neoliberal government opening the door to the online sector in the early 2000s.
Since then, the British online gambling industry has been the envy of most western countries, who, instead of trying to reinvent the wheel have just followed the example set by the British.
Tempering their neoliberal approach somewhat, the Blair administration did introduce a regulatory framework under the Gambling Commission that helps to keep the industry in check and reduce the risk of problem gaming.
The almost exact approach in Ireland has been adopted, although as the Republic is a member state of the European Union it has followed the continent’s lead in enforcing tougher rules and regulations surrounding gambling advertising.
Sports Betting: Ireland vs Britian
Again, there are no discernible differences between the British and Irish when it comes to sports betting. In fact, one of the most famous and popular sports betting brands in the United Kingdom is an Irish company.
Whilst soccer is a popular bet with Irish sports fans, horse racing tends to be the most popular bet that Irish punters indulge in. There’s also a huge market for Gaelic football – Ireland’s national sport – and hurling in the Republic.
In Summary
Like almost everything, there is a huge amount of similarity between Irish and British gambling, just with a few subtle differences thrown in here and there. Which, in truth, is to be expected from countries so closely linked through geography and culture.
