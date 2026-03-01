'No One Is Happy': CNN Staffers 'Devastated' as Warner Bros. Discovery-Paramount Deal Sparks Panic at Troubled Network

Paramount and Netflix had been in a bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery, but the streamer said it would leave the negotiations after Paramount put in what it called a "superior" revised bid that the company was unwilling to match on February 26.

CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, and employees are "devastated" by the prospect of the sale, one insider told Variety.

"No one is happy," a second staffer said, as the liberal news staff is quaking in their shoes with "dread" about what is to come.