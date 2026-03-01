Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > CNN

'No One Is Happy': CNN Staffers 'Devastated' as Warner Bros. Discovery-Paramount Deal Sparks Panic at Troubled Network

Photo of CNN logo
Source: CNN

'No one is happy' at CNN about the proposed takeover by Paramount-Skydance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 28 2026, Published 8:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Staffers at CNN are reportedly deeply afraid and filled with "dread" over the network likely becoming part of the more conservative Paramount-Skydance under a proposed new deal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The left-leaning network could soon see changes similar to CBS News, with Republican billionaire David Ellison as the new boss if Warner Bros. Discovery sells its assets.

Article continues below advertisement

Netflix Bows Out of Warner Bros. Discovery Purchase

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Netflix logo
Source: Netflix

Netflix had been in the running to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery, until Paramount made a 'superior' offer.

Paramount and Netflix had been in a bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery, but the streamer said it would leave the negotiations after Paramount put in what it called a "superior" revised bid that the company was unwilling to match on February 26.

CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, and employees are "devastated" by the prospect of the sale, one insider told Variety.

"No one is happy," a second staffer said, as the liberal news staff is quaking in their shoes with "dread" about what is to come.

Article continues below advertisement

'Don't Jump to Conclusions'

Photo of CNN Newsnight
Source: CNN/YouTube

CNN's 'Newsnight' features one conservative panelist going up against four that lean heavily left.

CNN president Mark Thompson told employees in a memo about the possible sale to Paramount, "Despite all the speculation you've read during this process, I’d suggest that you don't jump to conclusions about the future until we know more."

He added, "Let's continue to focus on delivering the best possible journalism to the millions of people who rely on us all around the world."

CNN's ratings have plummeted in recent years. The network has lost 40 percent of its viewers since 2017, the year Donald Trump began his first term as president, and its content has taken a noticeable partisan shift to the left.

By 2023, CNN's primetime programming hit a 33-year ratings low.

Article continues below advertisement

'Fake News CNN'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump openly refers to CNN as 'fake news' as the network's coverage of the president is highly critical.

Trump has gone so far as to not take questions from CNN's White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins due to the network's nonstop bashing of the president and his policies.

He openly calls CNN "fake news" when speaking to reporters, and repeats the claim frequently on his social media.

If Ellison ends up with the cable news network among his assets, CNN's openly anti-Trump proselytizing could soon change.

Ellison infamously brought in The Free Press founder Bari Weiss to clean the "woke" out of left-leaning CBS News in October 2025 after purchasing Paramount, and steer the operation back to more balanced reporting.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump's Healthy Pal RFK Jr. Reveals Bizarre Reason Prez Enjoys Constantly Stuffing His Face With Fast Food on the Road

Photo of Candace Owens and Erika Kirk

Candace Owens Claims Erika Kirk Lied About Being Single For Years Before Marrying Late Husband Charlie

Bari Weiss Gives CBS News Staffers an Ultimatum

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: The Free Press/YouTube

Bari Weiss told CBS staffers that understands if they quit if she's 'not the right leader' for them.

Weiss's arrival led to nearly immediate resignations among liberal talent.

Just ahead of her taking the reins, CBS Evening News co-anchor John Dickinson announced he would be leaving the network after 16 years.

Similarly, his co-anchor, Maurice DuBois, revealed he was "moving on" from the network, saying his job had been the "honor of a lifetime."

Weiss promoted hunky CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil to anchor the flagship evening news solo starting in January.

The former New York Times opinion page writer told staff in a Town Hall meeting at the start of the year that if their political views got in the way of objective reporting, they were free to hit the road.

"It’s a free country, and I completely respect if you decide I’m not the right leader for you, or this isn’t the right place at the right time,” she told staffers while outlining her more moderate and anti-woke vision for the network's news division.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.