Trump's Healthy Pal RFK Jr. Reveals Bizarre Reason Prez Enjoys Constantly Stuffing His Face With Fast Food on the Road

"He's got an incredible amount of energy. I've never seen anything like it. And particularly with the food he eats," Kennedy noted of his boss during a February 27 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"When he’s on the road, he eats like fast food because he trusts it,” RFK Jr. dished about Trump. "He doesn’t want to — he doesn’t want to eat in some local place where, you know, he gets food poisoning or something."

However, the tycoon has high-quality tastes when it comes to what is prepared for him at his homes.

"But when he’s at home, at the White House, or Mar-a-Lago, it is the, you know, it’s all, like, locally sourced, incredible food. So he eats well," the HHS chief said about Trump's diet when a chef is preparing his meals.