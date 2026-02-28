Trump's Healthy Pal RFK Jr. Reveals Bizarre Reason Prez Enjoys Constantly Stuffing His Face With Fast Food on the Road
Feb. 28 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave incredible new insight into why Donald Trump has such an obsession with eating greasy fast food, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, 79, is a major fan of McDonald's burgers when he's on the road because he's afraid of getting "food poisoning" at other restaurants, the Health and Human Services secretary revealed to Joe Rogan.
When Donald Trump Is at Home He 'Eats Well'
"He's got an incredible amount of energy. I've never seen anything like it. And particularly with the food he eats," Kennedy noted of his boss during a February 27 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
"When he’s on the road, he eats like fast food because he trusts it,” RFK Jr. dished about Trump. "He doesn’t want to — he doesn’t want to eat in some local place where, you know, he gets food poisoning or something."
However, the tycoon has high-quality tastes when it comes to what is prepared for him at his homes.
"But when he’s at home, at the White House, or Mar-a-Lago, it is the, you know, it’s all, like, locally sourced, incredible food. So he eats well," the HHS chief said about Trump's diet when a chef is preparing his meals.
Donald Trump Still Only Drinks Diet Coke
While he may "eat well" at home, there's one source of liquid Trump can't seem to kick.
RFK Jr. said that the president only drinks Diet Coke, even relaying how their mutual friend, UFC chief Dana White, said he's known Trump "for 20 years and he's never seen him drink water," just his beloved bubbly cola.
When he started his second term as president in January 2025, Trump brought back his Diet Coke button to the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.
The red knob inside a wooden box summons a White House staffer to bring in a glass of the ice-cold beverage to the thirsty Commander-in-Chief.
Trump doesn't drink coffee, and reportedly gets his caffeine through up to 12 Diet Cokes per day.
Donald Trump's Eating Habits Are 'Unhinged'
Kennedy seemingly did an about-turn on Trump's "eating well" habits after he called his food choices "unhinged" during a January podcast appearance.
"The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald's and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is," the MAHA king shared.
Kennedy was famously seen grimacing when served McDonald's aboard Air Force One in a photo shared by Donald Trump Jr. in November 2024.
In the caption, the president's son snarked, "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW."
White House Guests Served McDonald's
The president shares his love of Mickey D's with champion sports teams when they visit the White House, much to the consternation of his critics.
The gold-medal-winning U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey team was served McDonald's hamburgers and cheeseburgers when they stopped by for a tour ahead of Trump's State of the Union address on February 24.
Video showed the players tucked into fast-food meals in the Cabinet Room as Toby Keith's patriotic anthem "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" blared through the speakers.
"President Trump is proud of Team USA’s historic victory and the White House was excited to treat the gold medal champions to a hearty American meal," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Radar about the menu.