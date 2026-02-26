Trump Serves USA Hockey Team McDonald's During White House Visit — As Prez Mocked for 'Humiliating' Meal Following RFK Jr.'s MAHA Initiative
Feb. 25 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump proved his devout love of McDonald's hamburgers once again, serving the greasy fast food to the gold-medal winning U.S. Men's Olympic hockey team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
MAGA opponents gasped in horror, calling the move "embarrassing" and blasting that it went against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" initiative.
White House Visit
The White House shared a video of the team being welcomed with open arms on February 24, ahead of the president's State of the Union address.
The men proudly wore their gold medals around their necks, along with matching navy blue sweaters featuring the American flag and the Olympic rings, with "USA" in bold white letters.
The players took turns taking photos with Trump in the Oval Office, including a group shot of the entire squad and the Commander-in-Chief grinning from ear to ear.
The photo was captioned, "And no, we're not tired of winning yet," while the video was labelled "AMERICAN DOMINANCE."
All-American Meal
What the video didn't include was a behind-the-scenes look at what they were fed, which popped up on X.
"President Trump is proud of Team USA’s historic victory and the White House was excited to treat the gold medal champions to a hearty American meal," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Radar about the menu.
Some team members were already seated and tucking into McDonald's hamburgers and cheeseburgers on white plates in the Cabinet Room.
Others were standing in line, waiting for their meal at a buffet behind them.
Toby Keith's patriotic anthem Courtesy Of The Red, White and Blue could be heard playing in the background.
The players all know the song by heart, as they broke out in the tune in the locker room shortly after their gold medal overtime win over Canada on February 22.
'Why Is This Acceptable?'
"How embarrassing. The gold medal–winning USA Hockey Team visits the White House, and Trump serves them McDonald’s. MAHA," one aghast user scoffed on X.
"Let's put aside the f------ idiocy to serve world-class athletes McDonald's at the f------ WHITE HOUSE, Trump didn't eat with them. He basically stuck them in a room and served them McDonald's," a second person fumed.
"Why is this acceptable? Who the f--- serves McDonald's? He is so classless," a third critic huffed. about the president.
However, others thought there was nothing wrong with what has become a tradition among Trump and national championship-winning men's sports teams.
"I think it would be really cool to have a McDonald’s meal with my team and the President of the USA. So much hate for the dumbest things," a fourth user cheered.
"Bro… these legends just beat Canada in OT for gold. Let them smash Double Cheeseburgers like the absolute American kings they are," a fifth person raved.
State of the Union Superstars
The team's bromance with Trump began right after they won gold at the Milan Winter Games.
FBI Director and hockey fanatic Kash Patel was in the stands and was invited to celebrate the win with the players in the locker room.
He dialed the president and put him on speakerphone so he could give his immediate congratulations. Trump also invited them to attend the SOTU address at the U.S. Capitol.
20 of the 25 players took him up on the offer.
At the speech on February 24, Trump bragged about how much "winning" the U.S. had been doing as the doors to the upper balcony opened and members of the team walked down the aisles with their medals around their necks.
Amid loud chants of "USA," even aggrieved Democrats in attendance got to their feet for the Olympic champs.
"That's the first time I've ever seen them get up," Trump snarked after the opposing party remained seated for the entirety of the speech in protest.