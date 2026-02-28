Candace Owens Claims Erika Kirk Lied About Being Single For Years Before Marrying Late Husband Charlie
Feb. 28 2026, Published 4:11 p.m. ET
Candace Owens challenged Erika Kirk about her dating history in the latest salvo in the two right-wing darlings' intense feud, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Owens, 36, claimed Erika, 37, "lied" about being single in the five years before she met the assassinated Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk, in 2018. The couple married three years later.
'There Is Something Casual About the Way Erika Lies'
"There is something casual about the way Erika lies and how she lies about her background, how she lies about whether or not she’s had boyfriends, didn’t date for five years. That’s not true," Owens sneered on episode 2 of her Bride of Charlie YouTube series.
"It’s almost like she glitches, and she doesn’t remember. And there’s an element of that that to me feels like information is being downloaded, like she’s remembering things and can’t quite remember it," the conservative firebrand snarked.
Erika claimed during a December 2025 CBS Town Hall that she had been single for five years while living in New York before meeting and beginning to date Charlie.
The MAGA podcaster was assassinated in September 2025 while speaking at a campus event in Utah.
Erika Kirk 'Never Dated a Normal Guy'
“Erika without question and anybody who’s being objective and honest and looking at her history of the people that she dated and the people that she wanted to be in close proximity to can guarantee to you that this girl wanted to be famous like, very badly, wanted to be famous one way or the other,” Owens said about her enemy's romantic history.
"Erika is without question a climber," the Blackout author snarked, adding that the former beauty queen, "desperately wanted to be famous. No one can deny that."
"She's never dated a normal guy. She's never dated a guy with a nine-to-five job," Owens claimed about Charlie's widow.
"You can see that she was going to be with somebody. She was, 'Okay, you're going to the NFL. You're going to the MLB. We can be on the Amazing Race together.' You will see very clearly that she is not dating a regular guy ever. Okay. Her goal was to make it," the commentator continued, boasting that she would bring dating history receipts on an upcoming show.
Erika Kirk's Single Claims Questioned
Owens' Amazing Race mention was seemingly in reference to Erika's ex-boyfriend, JT Massey. The former couple sent in an audition tape to the show in 2014, when they were dating, which fell within the five-year window the former Miss Arizona claimed she was single.
Erika was also busted for her comment after internet sleuths found that she had posted and later deleted an Instagram photo showing her and The Daily Wire senior editor Cabot Phillips taking a paint class.
In the caption, she wrote, "Yes, we’re that couple who get painting lessons together.”
Erika Kirk Said She Saw How 'Terrible' Dating Was Through Her Roommate
Erika claimed she "saw vicariously through my roommate how terrible it was" when explaining why she avoided dating during her town hall appearance.
"Somehow, getting drinks became a replacement for having coffee or breakfast. I personally would rather have coffee or brunch with someone than go for drinks. I don’t drink — I find it unproductive. Not because I’m holier than anyone else; I just don’t operate that way," the blonde beauty said about how it was awkward to make a connection.
She added, "I always thought it was very strange how she would go for drinks with one guy and then go to dinner with another," about how she was turned off by her roommate's dating life.