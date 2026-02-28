Candace Owens Claims Erika Kirk Lied About Being Single For Years Before Marrying Late Husband Charlie

Owens, 36, claimed Erika, 37, "lied" about being single in the five years before she met the assassinated Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk , in 2018. The couple married three years later.

Candace Owens challenged Erika Kirk about her dating history in the latest salvo in the two right-wing darlings' intense feud , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Erika claimed during a December 2025 CBS Town Hall that she had been single for five years while living in New York before meeting and beginning to date Charlie.

"It’s almost like she glitches, and she doesn’t remember. And there’s an element of that that to me feels like information is being downloaded, like she’s remembering things and can’t quite remember it," the conservative firebrand snarked.

"There is something casual about the way Erika lies and how she lies about her background, how she lies about whether or not she’s had boyfriends, didn’t date for five years. That’s not true," Owens sneered on episode 2 of her Bride of Charlie YouTube series.

“Erika without question and anybody who’s being objective and honest and looking at her history of the people that she dated and the people that she wanted to be in close proximity to can guarantee to you that this girl wanted to be famous like, very badly, wanted to be famous one way or the other,” Owens said about her enemy's romantic history.

"Erika is without question a climber," the Blackout author snarked, adding that the former beauty queen, "desperately wanted to be famous. No one can deny that."

"She's never dated a normal guy. She's never dated a guy with a nine-to-five job," Owens claimed about Charlie's widow.

"You can see that she was going to be with somebody. She was, 'Okay, you're going to the NFL. You're going to the MLB. We can be on the Amazing Race together.' You will see very clearly that she is not dating a regular guy ever. Okay. Her goal was to make it," the commentator continued, boasting that she would bring dating history receipts on an upcoming show.