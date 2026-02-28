EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Terrified' at Prospect of Sarah Ferguson Signing Tell-All Memoir Deal
Feb. 28 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be "terrified" at the prospect of Sarah Ferguson signing a lucrative tell-all memoir deal – amid claims the former Duchess of York could reopen old wounds from the couple's royal exit and expose private conversations surrounding "Megxit."
Ferguson, 66, the former wife of ex-Prince Andrew, also 66, is understood to have been approached by a string of major publishers with the promise of a substantial advance as she and her former husband face renewed scrutiny over historic ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
The speculation comes after the U.S. Department of Justice released millions of pages of documents linked to late s-- offender Epstein, reigniting attention on Sarah and Andrew's past associations with the abuser and leading to Andrew's recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Ferguson previously described Epstein as a "special friend" and told him to marry her in emails that later became public and sealed her shame.
Fears of a New Tell-All Memoir
According to insiders, the possibility of Ferguson now putting her version of royal history into print as she searches for a steady income has deeply unsettled Harry, 41, and his wife Markle, 44, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California with their children, Archie, now 6, and Lilibet, 4.
An insider told us: "There is every possibility that Sarah will formalize a deal and commit her account of events to paper for a very substantial advance. The mere prospect of that has set nerves jangling, because once it is in print, there is no controlling the narrative or containing the fallout."
The source added, "Harry and Meghan are said to be watching developments extremely closely. They are acutely aware that a memoir of that scale would inevitably revisit the most contentious chapters of recent royal history, and they are anxious about how their actions and private exchanges might be framed."
"Ferguson has never been known for diplomatic phrasing or softening her opinions for the sake of harmony. She tends to speak plainly and emotionally about her experiences," the insider added. "That unpredictability, the sense that she might be candid to the point of discomfort, is precisely what is unsettling the Sussexes and, indeed, the entire royal family."
'It Would be the Last Thing The Firm Needs'
Harry and Markle's departure from royal life, widely dubbed "Megxit," was followed by a series of high-profile interviews in which they alleged concerns were raised within the royal family about the skin tone of their unborn son and that Markle was denied mental health support.
Ferguson was among the first senior royals to meet Meghan in 2016 at Royal Lodge and reportedly offered guidance on royal protocol. She also attended the Sussexes' wedding in 2018 and later said she felt "honored" to be present.
However, relations are said to have cooled, particularly after Harry and Markle announced their first pregnancy at Princess Eugenie's wedding reception later that year.
Sources close to the royal household said Ferguson's potential memoir has also triggered concern beyond California. One palace insider said, "If Sarah decides to write candidly about the internal fallout of Megxit, it would inevitably draw others in the royal family into the frame. That prospect is making several people uneasy.
"Given the price tag on offer from publishers, any autobiography from Fergie would not be a polite recollection of charity work and garden parties. The fear is that it could reopen fractures that are still raging. It would be the last thing The Firm needs after Andrew's arrest."
Andrew was seized by cops last week, who grilled him in custody for around 12 hours after allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein in his role as a U.K. trade envoy.
Ferguson's financial position has also been the subject of scrutiny. She has been dropped from several charity roles since the latest tranche of the Epstein Files was released, and a forthcoming children's book has been paused by a publisher.
One royal commentator said, "From Sarah's perspective, telling her story could be both cathartic and commercially transformative. But for others, particularly Harry and Meghan, the uncertainty of what she might disclose is the most destabilizing, and terrifying, element of all."