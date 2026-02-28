EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Terrified' at Prospect of Sarah Ferguson Signing Tell-All Memoir Deal

According to insiders, the possibility of Ferguson now putting her version of royal history into print as she searches for a steady income has deeply unsettled Harry, 41, and his wife Markle, 44, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California with their children, Archie, now 6, and Lilibet, 4.

An insider told us: "There is every possibility that Sarah will formalize a deal and commit her account of events to paper for a very substantial advance. The mere prospect of that has set nerves jangling, because once it is in print, there is no controlling the narrative or containing the fallout."

The source added, "Harry and Meghan are said to be watching developments extremely closely. They are acutely aware that a memoir of that scale would inevitably revisit the most contentious chapters of recent royal history, and they are anxious about how their actions and private exchanges might be framed."

"Ferguson has never been known for diplomatic phrasing or softening her opinions for the sake of harmony. She tends to speak plainly and emotionally about her experiences," the insider added. "That unpredictability, the sense that she might be candid to the point of discomfort, is precisely what is unsettling the Sussexes and, indeed, the entire royal family."