Trump 'Confronted' Kash Patel Over His Boozy Olympics Antics After Beer-Chugging Video and 'Use of Taxpayer-Funded Plane' Sparked Intense Backlash
Feb. 28 2026, Published 3:07 p.m. ET
Teetotaling Donald Trump was not amused by FBI Director Kash Patel's boozy antics at the Winter Olympics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, who has never touched alcohol, reportedly scolded the Capitol crime chief, expressing how he was less than pleased about his beer-soaked celebrations with the U.S. Men's Hockey team after they won the gold medal in Milan, Italy.
Trump 'Unhappy' With Kash Patel's Boozy Locker Room Partying
While Trump didn't publicly shame Patel for his behavior, a source familiar with the matter said the president privately expressed his "unhappiness" about the viral video showing the FBI's top cop chugging a beer in the locker room, then pounding a table with his fist as the hockey team members cheered him on.
It wasn't revealed when Trump confronted Patel about his hijinks.
One of the players put his gold medal around Patel's neck, while the bureau boss jumped up and down with joy.
The Garden City, New York, native broke out in dance and joined the players in a rousing sing-along to Toby Keith's patriotic country anthem Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.
Video of Patel's booze-soaked celebration went viral, as he caught plenty of heat from angry Americans back home for his unprofessional antics.
Government Aircraft Controversy
Not only was Trump unhappy with Patel's beer-soaked locker-room shenanigans, but he was also upset that he used a government aircraft to fly to Italy to watch the game in person.
The FBI claimed Patel took the bureau's plane for long-planned "official business," which just so happened to take place near the U.S.-Canada gold-medal game.
Patel shared a video on X from his seat in the arena high above the game, not attempting to hide his attendance or pride in watching the showdown.
However, he was criticized for partying while the FBI was busy monitoring the spread of cartel violence in Mexico.
A Mexican Special Forces team captured Jalisco New Generation Cartel drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, and he died during the operation on February 22. It set off violence throughout states within the nation and stranded numerous American tourists, while Patel was abroad boozing it up with hockey players.
Kash Patel Defended His Boozy Locker Room Celebration
Patel was defiant about his Olympic hockey celebrations after being taken to task by left-wing media outlets.
“For the very concerned media — yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth," he shared on X after the locker room video went viral.
Critics sneered at his claim, with one person commenting, "Yes, I’m sure after winning the gold, they were all like, 'We need to get Kash Patel in here.' That totally happened."
A second user , "You can party with hockey players all you want when you're no longer the Director of the FBI. Just do your job while you have it."
Why Donald Trump Doesn't Drink
Trump has been open for years about why he's a lifelong teetotaller, as he lost his older brother, Fred, to alcoholism.
Watching his sibling drink himself to death had a profound impact on the tycoon.
"I didn’t drink because I saw what it did to him," Trump has stated on numerous occasions about Fred, who died at the age of 41 from an alcoholism-related heart attack.