Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump 'Confronted' Kash Patel Over His Boozy Olympics Antics After Beer-Chugging Video and 'Use of Taxpayer-Funded Plane' Sparked Intense Backlash

Photo of Donald Trump and Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Trump expressed his unhappiness to Kash Patel about his Olympics partying.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 28 2026, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Teetotaling Donald Trump was not amused by FBI Director Kash Patel's boozy antics at the Winter Olympics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president, who has never touched alcohol, reportedly scolded the Capitol crime chief, expressing how he was less than pleased about his beer-soaked celebrations with the U.S. Men's Hockey team after they won the gold medal in Milan, Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump 'Unhappy' With Kash Patel's Boozy Locker Room Partying

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kash Patel
Source: FBIDirectorKash/X

Kash Patel shared a selfie celebrating with the U.S. Men's Hockey team following their gold-medal win.

While Trump didn't publicly shame Patel for his behavior, a source familiar with the matter said the president privately expressed his "unhappiness" about the viral video showing the FBI's top cop chugging a beer in the locker room, then pounding a table with his fist as the hockey team members cheered him on.

It wasn't revealed when Trump confronted Patel about his hijinks.

One of the players put his gold medal around Patel's neck, while the bureau boss jumped up and down with joy.

The Garden City, New York, native broke out in dance and joined the players in a rousing sing-along to Toby Keith's patriotic country anthem Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.

Video of Patel's booze-soaked celebration went viral, as he caught plenty of heat from angry Americans back home for his unprofessional antics.

Article continues below advertisement

Government Aircraft Controversy

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

The president was upset that he used a government aircraft to fly to Italy to watch the game in person.

Not only was Trump unhappy with Patel's beer-soaked locker-room shenanigans, but he was also upset that he used a government aircraft to fly to Italy to watch the game in person.

The FBI claimed Patel took the bureau's plane for long-planned "official business," which just so happened to take place near the U.S.-Canada gold-medal game.

Patel shared a video on X from his seat in the arena high above the game, not attempting to hide his attendance or pride in watching the showdown.

However, he was criticized for partying while the FBI was busy monitoring the spread of cartel violence in Mexico.

A Mexican Special Forces team captured Jalisco New Generation Cartel drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, and he died during the operation on February 22. It set off violence throughout states within the nation and stranded numerous American tourists, while Patel was abroad boozing it up with hockey players.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: WilliamTurton/x
Article continues below advertisement

Kash Patel Defended His Boozy Locker Room Celebration

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel defiantly defended the video of him partying with the U.S. Men's Olympic hockey team.

Patel was defiant about his Olympic hockey celebrations after being taken to task by left-wing media outlets.

“For the very concerned media — yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth," he shared on X after the locker room video went viral.

Critics sneered at his claim, with one person commenting, "Yes, I’m sure after winning the gold, they were all like, 'We need to get Kash Patel in here.' That totally happened."

A second user , "You can party with hockey players all you want when you're no longer the Director of the FBI. Just do your job while you have it."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

MAGA Meltdown: Trump's Base Goes Nuclear After Iran Strikes Spark War Fears

monica lewinsky bill clinton affair gross abuse power

EXCLUSIVE: Monica Lewinsky Blasts Bill Clinton By Raging Their Fling Was 'Gross Abuse of Power'

Why Donald Trump Doesn't Drink

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has never touched alcohol in his life.

Trump has been open for years about why he's a lifelong teetotaller, as he lost his older brother, Fred, to alcoholism.

Watching his sibling drink himself to death had a profound impact on the tycoon.

"I didn’t drink because I saw what it did to him," Trump has stated on numerous occasions about Fred, who died at the age of 41 from an alcoholism-related heart attack.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.