Trump 'Confronted' Kash Patel Over His Boozy Olympics Antics After Beer-Chugging Video and 'Use of Taxpayer-Funded Plane' Sparked Intense Backlash

While Trump didn't publicly shame Patel for his behavior, a source familiar with the matter said the president privately expressed his "unhappiness" about the viral video showing the FBI's top cop chugging a beer in the locker room, then pounding a table with his fist as the hockey team members cheered him on.

It wasn't revealed when Trump confronted Patel about his hijinks.

One of the players put his gold medal around Patel's neck, while the bureau boss jumped up and down with joy.

The Garden City, New York, native broke out in dance and joined the players in a rousing sing-along to Toby Keith's patriotic country anthem Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.

Video of Patel's booze-soaked celebration went viral, as he caught plenty of heat from angry Americans back home for his unprofessional antics.