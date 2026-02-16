EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet Accused of Letting His 'Ballooning Ego' Pop Decades-Old Friendships and Detonate On-Set Relationships
Feb. 16 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet's ascent to the top of Hollywood has been swift and glittering – but insiders have told RadarOnline.com the 30-year-old actor's growing self-belief is straining long-standing friendships and unsettling colleagues behind the scenes.
Fresh from celebrating his 30th birthday and collecting a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award, Chalamet has secured a second consecutive Oscar nomination for best actor.
Timothée Chalamet's 'Ego' On Display
The Marty Supreme star has waged an unconventional awards campaign, crashing his own lookalike contest, appearing as a soccer commentator, and coordinating fluorescent red-carpet looks with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
In a recent interview, he declared, "My superpower is my fearlessness," adding critics can say "whatever the f---" they like.
He also described friends who brag about being child-free as "bleak," hinting fatherhood could be "on the radar."
An insider familiar with Chalamet's circle said, "The combination of Timmy's meteoric rise and his relationship with Kylie has fundamentally reshaped his world. The tight-knit friendships he formed in his early twenties have gradually drifted away, and there's a sense he hasn't built anything quite as grounding to replace them. For those who knew him before the premieres, the campaigns and the global branding, this version of Timmy feels different – more polished, more strategic, less spontaneous."
There's a real question among some of his old friends about whether the sacrifice has been worth it.
"From the outside, it can look like he's accelerating at full speed, chasing every accolade and every headline," the source noted. "He's riding the wave of his own publicity, and sometimes it borders on overdrive. When he and Kylie appear together, it can feel hyper-curated, almost mechanical. What people connected to him miss is the warmth and relatability he once projected. Right now, some feel like ambition has taken center stage – to the point where it seems he has become possessed by a ballooning ego, and would trade almost anything for that Oscar moment."
Hollywood Praise for Talent but Murmurs About Image
Chalamet's professional reputation, however, remains formidable.
Cate Blanchett, Bob Dylan, and Robert Downey Jr. are among those who have praised his craft, with the Tropic Thunder actor calling him "one of the greats."
But another industry source suggested admiration for his talent does not necessarily translate into affection.
"There's no denying his ability when the camera is rolling," the source said.
"His talent is the one thing nobody in this town seriously disputes. But away from the screen, there's a growing murmur about the spectacle surrounding him – the glossy campaigns, the meticulously engineered viral moments, the sense that every appearance is part of a larger strategy. It can feel less like an organic rise and more like a carefully managed sprint toward being anointed the next great movie star."
Among some of the more established figures in Hollywood, there's a feeling that the climb has been unusually fast.
"They came up through years of setbacks, smaller roles, and quiet graft before earning that top-tier status. With Timmy, it's been meteoric," the insider said. "Fair or not, that speed has led a few veterans to question whether he's endured the same kind of trial by fire they associate with true longevity in the industry."
Timothée Chalamet's Oscar Loss Hit Him Hard
Chalamet's performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown earned acclaim, but after losing the Oscar in a previous season, he was said to have reacted poorly.
"After the loss, he really withdrew into himself," one Hollywood insider said. "It wasn't a fleeting disappointment – it lingered. People noticed that he seemed visibly deflated and struggled to mask his frustration for quite some time. In an industry where composure is everything, especially during awards season, that kind of reaction doesn't go unnoticed."
For some of the older generation, who pride themselves on applauding competitors and accepting outcomes with poise, it struck the wrong note.
"They believe part of being a leading man is showing humility in both victory and defeat. From their perspective, how you handle the setback can matter just as much as how you celebrate the win."
Kylie Jenner Relationship Amplifies Scrutiny
Chalamet's relationship with reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur Jenner has further amplified scrutiny on the actor.
Though initially reported to be keen on keeping the romance private when they began dating in 2023, Chalamet thanked Jenner publicly during his Critics' Choice acceptance speech – a clip that quickly went viral.
An insider said, "Being with Kylie has undeniably changed the way he carries himself. There's a new confidence – some would say bravado – that comes with standing beside someone who commands that level of global attention. He's well aware that there are critics who roll their eyes at the relationship or question the optics, but he interprets that scrutiny as confirmation that he's firmly embedded in the upper tier of celebrity culture."
They added: "In the beginning, he seemed almost cautious about being photographed with her, as though he didn't want the romance to eclipse his work. Over time, that hesitancy has faded. Now he appears far more comfortable leaning into the spotlight they generate together, even incorporating the relationship into his broader public persona. From his perspective, it's not a distraction – it's an extension of his brand and his status."