EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet Accused of Letting His 'Ballooning Ego' Pop Decades-Old Friendships and Detonate On-Set Relationships

The Marty Supreme star has waged an unconventional awards campaign, crashing his own lookalike contest, appearing as a soccer commentator, and coordinating fluorescent red-carpet looks with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

In a recent interview, he declared, "My superpower is my fearlessness," adding critics can say "whatever the f---" they like.

He also described friends who brag about being child-free as "bleak," hinting fatherhood could be "on the radar."

An insider familiar with Chalamet's circle said, "The combination of Timmy's meteoric rise and his relationship with Kylie has fundamentally reshaped his world. The tight-knit friendships he formed in his early twenties have gradually drifted away, and there's a sense he hasn't built anything quite as grounding to replace them. For those who knew him before the premieres, the campaigns and the global branding, this version of Timmy feels different – more polished, more strategic, less spontaneous."

There's a real question among some of his old friends about whether the sacrifice has been worth it.

"From the outside, it can look like he's accelerating at full speed, chasing every accolade and every headline," the source noted. "He's riding the wave of his own publicity, and sometimes it borders on overdrive. When he and Kylie appear together, it can feel hyper-curated, almost mechanical. What people connected to him miss is the warmth and relatability he once projected. Right now, some feel like ambition has taken center stage – to the point where it seems he has become possessed by a ballooning ego, and would trade almost anything for that Oscar moment."