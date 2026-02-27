Megyn Kelly Drops Decades-Old Photo of Bill Clinton 'Staring at Her Young Friend's Chest' While He Was Still President — Hours Before His Epstein Testimony

Kelly noted Clinton was there with his wife and daughter, but went over to the table where her friends were. Despite the fact her pals were with a "bunch of guys," that didn't stop Clinton as he "introduced himself" to them.

"Before you know it, he wanted pictures," Kelly claimed. "And look at it. He's like in the middle of the restaurant looking down my one friend's blouse with his other friend creepily high on the side of Abby Ripman."

She claimed her friends were "like 20" years old at the time.

"They were just graduating college," she added. "He was still president. It was 1999. I'm not saying this is a crime. I'm just saying not chastised at all as a result of [Monica] Lewinsky."