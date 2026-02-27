Megyn Kelly Drops Decades-Old Photo of Bill Clinton 'Staring at Her Young Friend's Chest' While He Was Still President — Hours Before His Epstein Testimony
Feb. 27 2026, Updated 11:16 a.m. ET
Hours before he's due to sit for his deposition regarding disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Megyn Kelly dropped a shocking photo of Bill Clinton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the decades-old snapshot, the former president is "staring at her young friend's chest" while he was still the commander-in-chief.
Megyn Kelly's Photo of Bill Clinton
On her show, Kelly debuted what she branded her "own piece of evidence" that Clinton "wasn't shamed at all."
She then showed a picture of Clinton from 1999 at a bar.
"And would you look at... He is looking down the chest of my friend Meg Florence," Kelly stated. "And that's my other friend in the foreground, Abby Ripman."
"He's basically got his hand on her side b---," she continued. "And here's the crazy– you probably know this place... The Bombay Club in D.C."
Kelly noted Clinton was there with his wife and daughter, but went over to the table where her friends were. Despite the fact her pals were with a "bunch of guys," that didn't stop Clinton as he "introduced himself" to them.
"Before you know it, he wanted pictures," Kelly claimed. "And look at it. He's like in the middle of the restaurant looking down my one friend's blouse with his other friend creepily high on the side of Abby Ripman."
She claimed her friends were "like 20" years old at the time.
"They were just graduating college," she added. "He was still president. It was 1999. I'm not saying this is a crime. I'm just saying not chastised at all as a result of [Monica] Lewinsky."
Tucker Carlson, who was on the episode with Kelly, agreed Clinton was "not chastised" but rather "controlled."
He revealed he knows people who have "slept with Clinton," adding "everyone knows people" who have, as "that's who he is."
"That is his fundamental weakness," Carlson stated. "And it's the means by which he is controlled by others. And that's kind of the story. I mean, we know that his phone s-- with Monica Lewinsky on Air Force One was taped by a foreign government and used as blackmail against him during a bilateral negotiations, you know, and so to what extent was Epstein part...it's a problem for the United States."
Tucker Carlson Said Being Bill Clinton Is 'Not a Happy Thing'
Carlson then claimed Clinton has "problems" that he believes he's going to have to "answer for someday." The former Fox News host also took a jab at the ex-president's life as a whole, insisting his actions "wrecked his marriage and his life."
"He has paid – I mean, imagine being Bill Clinton," Carlson continued. "Again, not a happy thing."
Carlson insisted Clinton is "paying a price."
"But what about the rest of us who watched our foreign policy hijacked by others using his sexual compulsion as the means of control?" he added. "Like that's the question. Those are those are the questions that I'm fascinated by."
Today, Clinton is expected to sit for depositions related to Epstein. His wife, Hillary, had her own deposition yesterday.
According to Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, Hillary "gave us plenty of ammunition heading into tomorrow’s deposition with her husband."