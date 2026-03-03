Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Bill Clinton

Clinton Fuels Epstein Firestorm During Tense Deposition and Claims Trump Boasted About Having 'Great Times' With Vile Pedo

Composite photo of Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton claimed Donald Trump was 'sorry' he had a falling out with Jeffrey Epstein 'over a real estate deal.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 3 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bill Clinton has fueled a firestorm around Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump's relationship during his tense deposition over the late disgraced financier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the interrogation, the former president claimed Trump boasted about having "great times" with the vile pedophile.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Had Some Great Times Together'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google

In a video of Clinton's deposition released on Monday, March 2, he alleged Trump would "come out and play a few holes" with them.

The 79-year-old also claimed Trump knew he had flown aboard Epstein's famous aircraft, the Lolita Express.

"He said, 'You know, we had some great times together over the years, but we fell out all because of a real estate deal,'" Clinton stated. "And he said, 'I'm sorry it happened.' That's all."

When pushed if he recalled Trump elaborating on his "great times" with Epstein, the former Commander in Chief insisted he didn't.

"No," he stated. "And I took at the time, I took no, I didn't put any sexual spin on it."

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein's Connection Details

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Clinton claimed his interactions with Epstein were 'limited.'

Clinton also noted he had a "brief acquaintance" with Epstein that ended up"years before his crimes came to light." He insisted he "never witnessed" any "indications of what was going on" during their "limited interactions."

"I'm here to offer what little I know so I can do my part to prevent something like this from happening again," Clinton noted.

When asked when he first learned of Epstein's crimes, Clinton shared, "I think in 2008 when he was prosecuted. I didn't – there's nothing that I saw when I was around him that made me realize he was trafficking women."

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton Takes Issue With Wife Being Deposed

Photo of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Clinton insisted his wife, Hillary, had 'nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein.'

Clinton's deposition came one day after his wife, Hillary, was also interrogated. He lashed out at the House Oversight Committee when the deposition began over subpoenaing the former first lady.

"Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing," he ranted.

"She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her, was simply not right."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split photo of Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein

Watch the Moment Bill Clinton Is Asked If He Believes Vile Pal Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide Behind Bars in Tense Deposition — 'I Think Maybe He Finally Got Caught'

Composite photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump

Ex-MAGA Mouthpiece Marjorie Taylor Greene Sounds Alarm Over Trump's 'Mental State' and Fears He's 'Near the End' — After the Prez Claims He's Not Heaven Bound

What Happened at Hillary Clinton's Deposition?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton said she was 'furious' on behalf of Epstein's victims during her deposition.

At Hillary's sit-down with the House Oversight Committee, she claimed she didn't recall ever meeting Epstein. The 78-year-old also insisted she did "not" have any information regarding the criminal activities of Epstein or his former madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.

"As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activity," Hillary claimed on Thursday, February 26. "I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes, or offices. I have nothing to add to that."

After blasting the ordeal as "partisan political theater," she admitted her heart "breaks for the survivors."

"And I am furious on their behalf," she exclaimed.

For his part, Trump recently admitted he doesn't "like seeing" Bill get deposed, insisting Clinton likes him and "understood" him.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.