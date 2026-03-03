Clinton Fuels Epstein Firestorm During Tense Deposition and Claims Trump Boasted About Having 'Great Times' With Vile Pedo
March 3 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Bill Clinton has fueled a firestorm around Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump's relationship during his tense deposition over the late disgraced financier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the interrogation, the former president claimed Trump boasted about having "great times" with the vile pedophile.
'We Had Some Great Times Together'
In a video of Clinton's deposition released on Monday, March 2, he alleged Trump would "come out and play a few holes" with them.
The 79-year-old also claimed Trump knew he had flown aboard Epstein's famous aircraft, the Lolita Express.
"He said, 'You know, we had some great times together over the years, but we fell out all because of a real estate deal,'" Clinton stated. "And he said, 'I'm sorry it happened.' That's all."
When pushed if he recalled Trump elaborating on his "great times" with Epstein, the former Commander in Chief insisted he didn't.
"No," he stated. "And I took at the time, I took no, I didn't put any sexual spin on it."
Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein's Connection Details
Clinton also noted he had a "brief acquaintance" with Epstein that ended up"years before his crimes came to light." He insisted he "never witnessed" any "indications of what was going on" during their "limited interactions."
"I'm here to offer what little I know so I can do my part to prevent something like this from happening again," Clinton noted.
When asked when he first learned of Epstein's crimes, Clinton shared, "I think in 2008 when he was prosecuted. I didn't – there's nothing that I saw when I was around him that made me realize he was trafficking women."
Bill Clinton Takes Issue With Wife Being Deposed
Clinton's deposition came one day after his wife, Hillary, was also interrogated. He lashed out at the House Oversight Committee when the deposition began over subpoenaing the former first lady.
"Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing," he ranted.
"She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her, was simply not right."
What Happened at Hillary Clinton's Deposition?
At Hillary's sit-down with the House Oversight Committee, she claimed she didn't recall ever meeting Epstein. The 78-year-old also insisted she did "not" have any information regarding the criminal activities of Epstein or his former madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.
"As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activity," Hillary claimed on Thursday, February 26. "I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes, or offices. I have nothing to add to that."
After blasting the ordeal as "partisan political theater," she admitted her heart "breaks for the survivors."
"And I am furious on their behalf," she exclaimed.
For his part, Trump recently admitted he doesn't "like seeing" Bill get deposed, insisting Clinton likes him and "understood" him.