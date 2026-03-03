Clinton Fuels Epstein Firestorm During Tense Deposition and Claims Trump Boasted About Having 'Great Times' With Vile Pedo

In a video of Clinton's deposition released on Monday, March 2, he alleged Trump would "come out and play a few holes" with them.

The 79-year-old also claimed Trump knew he had flown aboard Epstein's famous aircraft, the Lolita Express.

"He said, 'You know, we had some great times together over the years, but we fell out all because of a real estate deal,'" Clinton stated. "And he said, 'I'm sorry it happened.' That's all."

When pushed if he recalled Trump elaborating on his "great times" with Epstein, the former Commander in Chief insisted he didn't.

"No," he stated. "And I took at the time, I took no, I didn't put any sexual spin on it."