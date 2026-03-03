Martin Short's Daughter Katherine's Cause of Death Revealed — Just Days After 42-Year-Old Was Found Dead in Her Home

Katherine, who had repeated struggles with mental health issues, was discovered behind a locked bedroom door with a note and a gun nearby. It's not known what was written on that note.

Authorities were notified after a friend became worried because Katherine hadn't been heard from for 24 hours. First responders quickly ruled out foul play after discovering her body.

Chilling dispatch audio obtained by Radar revealed the moment L.A. City Fire deputies were told by an unnamed person that they were with responders, but were unable to access the bedroom.

One first responder can be clearly heard calling the incident "self-inflicted."