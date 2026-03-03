Martin Short's Daughter Katherine's Cause of Death Revealed — Just Days After 42-Year-Old Was Found Dead in Her Home
March 3 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET
Katherine Short died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and has since been cremated, RadarOnline.com can confirm, according to her final death certificate.
Martin Short's daughter was found dead at her home in Hollywood Hills, California, on the evening of February 23. She was 42 years old..
Foul Play Was Quickly Ruled Out
Katherine, who had repeated struggles with mental health issues, was discovered behind a locked bedroom door with a note and a gun nearby. It's not known what was written on that note.
Authorities were notified after a friend became worried because Katherine hadn't been heard from for 24 hours. First responders quickly ruled out foul play after discovering her body.
Chilling dispatch audio obtained by Radar revealed the moment L.A. City Fire deputies were told by an unnamed person that they were with responders, but were unable to access the bedroom.
One first responder can be clearly heard calling the incident "self-inflicted."
Katherine Short's Best Friend Helped Her Through Tough Times
Katherine spoke openly about her mental health struggles and the support she received from her service dog five years before her death.
On her since-deleted professional website, she wrote about her dog, Joni – named after the singer Joni Mitchell, saying: "Joni is my incredible service dog, who has been assisting me with my own struggles with mental illness for the past 5 years."
She noted, "Joni will often be in the office with me, cuddled up on her bed. She is an absolute sweetheart and just LOVES people, so don't be surprised if she greets you with a smile, a wagging tail…and maybe even a kiss."
Mental Health Struggles
As Radar revealed, Katherine checked herself into mental health treatment facilities multiple times to help deal with her issues.
Her friend Rande Levine, founder of Karma Rescue, a dog charity on whose board Katherine served, told The Daily Mail: "She was such a wonderful, giving, loving human being. I'm picturing her face right now, laughing.
"It's just so devastating to find out she took her own life. I knew she was battling with that stuff. But she put her soul into helping others that were experiencing the same things she was."
A neighbor reflected: "Katherine pretty much kept to herself. She had been sick, struggling with some sort of physical illness. She must have been in so much anguish to have done this. It's just so sad."
Katherine Short Forged Her Own Path
Katherine largely kept out of her famous father's shadow, forgoing acting for a career in social work.
In 2012, she officially changed her name to Katherine Hartley, and when asked for her motives, revealed: "My father is a public figure. I am a psychiatric social worker. I am concerned about potential harassment from future patients resulting from my association with my father."
Katherine was one of three adopted children of veteran actor Martin, 75, and his late wife of 30 years, Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010 of ovarian cancer.
The Short family confirmed Katherine's death in a statement, saying: "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.
"The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."