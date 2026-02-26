Tragic Reason Why Tormented Daughter of Martin Short Changed her Name Before Suicide Death aged 42

In 2012, she officially changed her name to Katherine Hartley, and when asked for her motives, she said: "My father is a public figure. I am a psychiatric social worker.

"I am concerned about potential harassment from future patients resulting from my association with my father."

And removing links to her father may also be why Katherine chose to leave her native Los Angeles and attend college on the East Coast at New York University, before later returning to settle in the Hollywood Hills, a 30 minute drive from the family home.

Katherine died by suicide on Monday following a years-long battle with her mental health.