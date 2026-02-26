Your tip
Tragic Reason Why Tormented Daughter of Martin Short Changed her Name Before Suicide Death aged 42

picture of Martin Short and Katheriney Short
Source: MEGA

Martin Short's tragic daughter Katherine changed her name before she committed suicide aged 42.

Feb. 26 2026, Published 9:48 a.m. ET

Martin Short's tragic daughter filed court documents to legally change her name before her death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Katherine Short, 42, made the bold move in a bid to step out of her actor father's shadow and forge her own path in the world of social care.

Forging Her Own Path

Photo of Katherine Short and Martin Short
Source: MEGA

Katherine was detemined to step out of her father's shadows in the world of social care.

In 2012, she officially changed her name to Katherine Hartley, and when asked for her motives, she said: "My father is a public figure. I am a psychiatric social worker.

"I am concerned about potential harassment from future patients resulting from my association with my father."

And removing links to her father may also be why Katherine chose to leave her native Los Angeles and attend college on the East Coast at New York University, before later returning to settle in the Hollywood Hills, a 30 minute drive from the family home.

Katherine died by suicide on Monday following a years-long battle with her mental health.

Years-Long Battle With Mental Health

picture of Katherine Short
Source: MEGA

Katherine suffered with mental health issues for years and regularly checked herself into rehab centers.

RadarOnline.com told how she checked herself into treatment facilities multiple times to help deal with her issues.

Her friend Rande Levine, founder of Karma Rescue, a dog charity on whose board Katherine served, told The Daily Mail: "She was such a wonderful, giving, loving human being. I'm picturing her face right now, laughing.

"It's just so devastating to find out she took her own life.

"I knew she was battling with that stuff. But she put her soul into helping others that were experiencing the same things she was."

Katherine was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her Hollywood Hills home on Monday evening, the LAPD confirmed.

Honest About Struggles And How Life Was Impacted

picture of Katherine Short
Source: MEGA

Katherine was open about her health struggles, according to a close friend.

A neighbor said: "Katherine pretty much kept to herself. She had been sick, struggling with some sort of physical illness.

"She must have been in so much anguish to have done this. It's just so sad."

She had lived in the house for six years and according to her friend Levine, Katherine would quite often check into an inpatient mental health facility when she was at a severe low point.

He explained: "She'd say, 'I won't be around, I'm going away.' She'd go check into some place to boost her up again.

"I knew she was battling with this. She would talk about it. But you would never know based on how she presented herself, and how funny she was.

picture of Martin Short
Source: MEGA

Veteran actor Short is 'devastated' by the loss of his daughter.

"She always was smiling, always a pleasure to be around. Every experience or connection I had with Katherine was always positive.

"She was so soft spoken. She was calm, she laughed a lot."

Katherine is one of three adopted children of veteran actor Short, 75, and his late wife of 30 years, Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010 of ovarian cancer.

The Short family confirmed Katherine's death Tuesday in a statement, saying: "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.

"The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

