Vanessa Trump's 'Immature' Remark to Tiger Woods Exposed After Insiders Claimed She's 'Insecure' About the Golf Legend and Other Women
March 3 2026, Updated 2:45 p.m. ET
Vanessa Trump admitted she was being "immature" when she fussed about her hair during a photoshoot with boyfriend Tiger Woods, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The awkward moment came as the couple posed together at the 2026 Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Los Angeles' ultra-exclusive Riviera Country Club, which the 15-time major golf icon, 50, hosted.
Uncomfortable Posing
Woods initially posed next to a statue at the club before Trump, 48, was called over by staffers. She played with her pin-straight hair several times as it was blown around by the wind before leaning in and resting her head on Woods' cheek with her hands tightly clasped atop his left shoulder.
The links legend initially looked uncomfortable, but eventually showed his pearly whites as an onlooker could be heard saying, "Now he's smiling," in a video shared by a fan on TikTok.
After viewing the clip, lip reader Nicole Hickling claimed that Trump initially wanted to pose at a different angle because the breeze was tossing her blonde locks.
'I Need to Stop Being Immature'
An impatient Woods assured Trump, "It's alright," as she confessed, "I know...I need to stop being immature."
The father-of-two then broke the tension by saying she was lucky to have such a problem, joking, "I don't even have any hair," as he posed in a blue baseball cap that matched his golf shirt.
It became a semi-family affair when Vanessa's daughter, Kai, was also called over to join the pair. Woods has been mentoring President Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter, 18, in her junior golf career, where she's become skilled enough to earn a spot on the University of Miami's golf team when she starts college in the Fall.
Vanessa Trump Is 'Insecure' About Tiger Woods' History of Infidelity
While Vanessa admitted to being "immature" about posing with her boyfriend, an insider claimed she's "insecure" about his past womanizing ways.
"Vanessa follows Tiger everywhere and checks up on him and what he’s up to through mutual friends when they’re not together," an insider said about Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife. "Tiger’s feeling henpecked and stifled. He wants Vanessa to trust him and not judge him on prior behavior."
"But the more serious they get, the more fearful she becomes that Tiger will slide into bad habits and self-sabotage," the spy noted.
'Love Is in the Air'
Woods and Vanessa met through their aspiring golf pro children. They began dating in November 2024, and Woods confirmed their relationship in a March 2025 Instagram post.
"Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," he wrote in the caption of two photos of the duo cuddling and looking so in love. "At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."
As Radar previously reported, Woods was married to Elin Nordegren from October 2004 until their divorce was finalized in 2010, after a major cheating scandal ended their romance.
Nordegren allegedly chased him out of their home with a golf club after discovering his numerous infidelities on Thanksgiving night in 2009. Woods then admitted to struggling with s-- addiction and checked himself into treatment. He eventually made a comeback to his golfing glory in 2018.