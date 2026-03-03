Ex-MAGA Mouthpiece Marjorie Taylor Greene Sounds Alarm Over Trump's 'Mental State' and Fears He's 'Near the End' — After the Prez Claims He's Not Heaven Bound

Greene also touched on the impact of Trump not believing he'll get to heaven has had on his "decision-making."

"He already said to The New York Post today that he doesn't care about the polling," she shared. "He doesn't care about what the American people think. And he may put troops on the ground. He took a 'this is gonna be a few-day war' to now it's maybe gonna be four weeks or more.

"I want to say, what is happening to the man that I supported, you supported, the man that denounced what happened in Iraq. The man that said no more foreign wars. No more regime change. Promised it on the campaign... We're a year in... and we're in another f------- war and we've got American troops being killed."

She added: "I think it's time for America to rip the bandaid off, and we need to have a serious conversation about what the f--- is happening to this country and who in the h--- are these decisions being made for and who is making these decisions?"