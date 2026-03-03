Ex-MAGA Mouthpiece Marjorie Taylor Greene Sounds Alarm Over Trump's 'Mental State' and Fears He's 'Near the End' — After the Prez Claims He's Not Heaven Bound
March 3 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Ex-MAGA mouthpiece Marjorie Taylor Greene has sounded the alarm over her former friend turned nemesis Donald Trump's mental state amid his claims he possibly won't get into heaven, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 51-year-old discussed the notion of Trump seeing the pearly gates in a recent appearance on Megyn Kelly's podcast, hinting he's nearing the end of his life.
MTG Wonders What is in Donald Trump's Mind
Greene reminded Kelly and listerners Trump has said "repeatedly on camera and in interviews" that he "doesn’t think he’s going to heaven."
Due to this, the former congresswoman said she wanted to ask a "serious question."
"What is in his mind?" she inquired. "What is his mental state?"
She continued: "If he doesn’t think he’s going to heaven, and he’s a man toward the end – he's in the fourth quarter – he's towards the end of his life. How does that pan out for the rest of us when we have a president of the United States who doesn't think and is convinced he's not going to heaven?"
MTG Rages Over Trump's 'Decision Making'
Greene also touched on the impact of Trump not believing he'll get to heaven has had on his "decision-making."
"He already said to The New York Post today that he doesn't care about the polling," she shared. "He doesn't care about what the American people think. And he may put troops on the ground. He took a 'this is gonna be a few-day war' to now it's maybe gonna be four weeks or more.
"I want to say, what is happening to the man that I supported, you supported, the man that denounced what happened in Iraq. The man that said no more foreign wars. No more regime change. Promised it on the campaign... We're a year in... and we're in another f------- war and we've got American troops being killed."
She added: "I think it's time for America to rip the bandaid off, and we need to have a serious conversation about what the f--- is happening to this country and who in the h--- are these decisions being made for and who is making these decisions?"
Donald Trump Doubts He Will Get Into Heaven
As Radar has reported, Trump recently shared he didn't think he'd likely be getting into heaven.
While he brushed off prior comments claiming he didn't think he'd likely get into heaven as him "having fun," Trump admitted he hoped "to make it" there.
"But I doubt I will, to be honest with you," he added. "A lot of you will. I'm not so sure."
Trump had also previously sent a strange email to his distribution list about his desire to go to heaven. In the message, he claimed he wants to "try" and get into heaven.
Trump also dwelt on the notion of heaven in 2025, divulging he's unsure if he'll end up there.
"I really don’t. I think I’m maybe not heaven-bound," he told a reporter while on Air Force One. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to make heaven. But I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."
The president also admitted he doesn't think there's "anything" that could get him there. His comments came after he spewed in an interview he was "never gonna make it to heaven."
"I don’t think I can make it. I don't think I qualify," he shared at the time, later insisting he was "kidding" and being "sarcastic."