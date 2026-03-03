Trump's Neck Rash Causes a Stir as White House Rushes to Explain 'Irritated' Red Mark — But Famed Doc Claims Prez May Have 'Precancerous Skin Condition'

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor," Dr. Sean Barbabella told Radar. "The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks."

However, Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for MS NOW, had a different opinion on it, commenting on X, "The White House medical team didn't know [Trump] got a CT scan. They claimed it was a MRI for weeks."

Dr. Gupta then claimed, "Now, instead of acknowledging he might have a pre-cancerous skin condition, they dance around the issue. Trying to fool the public just makes it worse."

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, cardiologist to the late former Veep Dick Cheney, also suggested Barbabella didn't write the statement: "The hint that this statement might not have actually been written by Dr Barbabella is that in it, he says that the medication was 'prescribed by the White House Doctor.' He's the WH Doctor."