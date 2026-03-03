Trump's Neck Rash Causes a Stir as White House Rushes to Explain 'Irritated' Red Mark — But Famed Doc Claims Prez May Have 'Precancerous Skin Condition'
Donald Trump may be falling apart right before our eyes as a horrifying neck rash spotted on his neck has once again put his health under the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, March 3, a bright red spot, which appeared irritated, was seen on the president's skin, but the White House physician was quick to defend the 79-year-old.
White House Responds to Trump's Skin Rash
“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor," Dr. Sean Barbabella told Radar. "The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks."
However, Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for MS NOW, had a different opinion on it, commenting on X, "The White House medical team didn't know [Trump] got a CT scan. They claimed it was a MRI for weeks."
Dr. Gupta then claimed, "Now, instead of acknowledging he might have a pre-cancerous skin condition, they dance around the issue. Trying to fool the public just makes it worse."
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, cardiologist to the late former Veep Dick Cheney, also suggested Barbabella didn't write the statement: "The hint that this statement might not have actually been written by Dr Barbabella is that in it, he says that the medication was 'prescribed by the White House Doctor.' He's the WH Doctor."
'Trump's 'Skin Rotting Off'
Online users were also quick to post their own thoughts, as one person said, "I thought skin creams were supposed to prevent rashes, not cause them?" and another suggested, "I'm pretty sure it’s syphilis."
"The f--- is that treatment trying to prevent— his skin from rotting off?" a commenter asked, while one raged, "It's because his body can no longer withstand the evil inside him, so his skin is rotting."
Trump's health has been a big topic of conversation ever since he started his second presidential term, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt having to defend her boss on several occasions.
Last month, Levitt revealed a "summary from the President's physician," and claimed "President Trump's cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal."
Trump Claims He Feels 'Great, Physically and Mentally'
She added Trump's abdominal imaging was "perfectly normal" as "all major organs" appeared “healthy and well perfused."
"Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns," Levitt elaborated at the time. Trump has also pushed back on rumors his health is faltering, claiming he feels younger than his age.
"I feel like I did 50 years ago," Trump told Tom Llamas during an interview on NBC, and added he feels "great, physically and mentally."
Despite his comments, some of his political rivals have continued to call out his stumbles, even accusing him of suffering from dementia.
Following his strange State of the Union address on February 24, MS NOW personality Lawrence O'Donnell bashed Trump, pointing out key points from his lengthy speech.
'Raging Dementia'
"So you've got about two hours. The biggest applause in the speech is for a goalie," O'Donnell went off, referring to the US Men's Olympic hockey team goalie, Connor Hellebuyck.
He continued: "It's not for the president, it's for a hockey player and his team, and 20 percent of it maybe is about policy. All the rest of it is introducing people in the audience and stealing the applause that way. And when you get to the policy, the policy is: he wants tariffs to replace the income tax."
"OK, so you are in raging dementia when you're in the policy section of the speech, like out of control," O'Donnell74-year-old said, and added, "He's gone."
While Trump claims he's physically and mentally well, he has also been called out for his bruised hands and swollen ankles.