Nancy Guthrie Probe Intensifies as Sheriff Insists Investigators Are 'Definitely Closer' to Cracking the Case 

Investigators released footage from Nancy's Nest camera that revealed a man – who was estimated to be between 5'9 and 5'10 – wearing a ski mask, thick black gloves and a backpack. The bag was later identified to be an Ozark Trail hiker backpack, a brand that is sold by Walmart.

While police searched for leads on which local Walmart the kidnapper could have potentially bought it from, Nanos said they have recently learned that it's possible it "wasn't purchased" at the popular department store.

"That backpack is new, is exclusive to Walmart, but who’s to say I didn’t buy it and put it on eBay?" he told Kreutz. "That’s what we’re looking at."

"There's so much that everybody wants to know, but I would be very neglectful, irresponsible as a police, law enforcement leader, to share that with everybody," he added. "We have information on this case that we think is going to hopefully lead us to solving this case. But it takes time."