Nancy Guthrie Probe Intensifies as Sheriff Insists Investigators Are 'Definitely Closer' to Cracking the Case
March 3 2026, Updated 2:14 p.m. ET
More than one month after Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, was seemingly abducted from her home, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said he believed that investigators were "definitely closer" to solving the tragic case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While a suspect has yet to be identified, Nanos said they are still looking into thousands of leads as tips continue to pour in to authorities.
Car Spotted on Neighbor's Ring Camera
On Monday, March 2, NBC News correspondent Liz Kreutz questioned the sheriff about alleged Ring camera surveillance video from a neighboring home near Nancy's property that showed a car driving by in the early morning hours of February 1 – the same day the 84-year-old was reported missing.
"Look, what I would tell you is this: We’re aware of it, and we’re looking into it, just like any other piece of evidence," Nanos replied. "We’re looking at that vehicle as well as hundreds of thousands of other vehicles that were out driving that time of day."
Clue About the Potential Kidnapper's Backpack
Investigators released footage from Nancy's Nest camera that revealed a man – who was estimated to be between 5'9 and 5'10 – wearing a ski mask, thick black gloves and a backpack. The bag was later identified to be an Ozark Trail hiker backpack, a brand that is sold by Walmart.
While police searched for leads on which local Walmart the kidnapper could have potentially bought it from, Nanos said they have recently learned that it's possible it "wasn't purchased" at the popular department store.
"That backpack is new, is exclusive to Walmart, but who’s to say I didn’t buy it and put it on eBay?" he told Kreutz. "That’s what we’re looking at."
"There's so much that everybody wants to know, but I would be very neglectful, irresponsible as a police, law enforcement leader, to share that with everybody," he added. "We have information on this case that we think is going to hopefully lead us to solving this case. But it takes time."
Nancy Guthrie Has Been Missing More Than 1 Month
Nancy was last seen by her family on January 31. She spent the evening with her other daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni at their Arizona home and was dropped off at her own house in Catalina Foothills just before 10 p.m.
When she didn't show up for a planned get-together to watch a livestreamed church service with a friend, Nancy's family was alerted. Upon search of the 84-year-old's home, it was discovered that her keys, phone and wallet were still there. Even more concerning was the blood found on the door.
While it was rumored that Cioni could be a key person of interest, seeing as he was the one who drove the elderly woman home shortly before her disappearance, Nanos claimed the family had been cleared as suspects.
Local and federal law enforcement worked together on the shocking missing person case, but more than one month after her disappearance, her whereabouts – or if she is even alive – are still unknown.
Savannah Guthrie Thanks Public for Support
Earlier this week, Savannah, Annie and Tommaso were photographed visiting the memorial that neighbors had made at Nancy's home amid the desperate search.
That same day, the Today show co-anchor took to social media to thank everyone for their support.
"We feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country," she penned. "Please don’t stop praying and hoping with us. Bring her home."