Extraterrestrial Expert Admits to Having 'No Idea' What Aliens Look Like — As Trump Orders UFO Files Release Following Obama's Questionable Remarks

We could soon have answers, after President Trump recently directed several federal agencies to review UFO files and release them to the public, tasking Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to look into it.

"We're digging in," Hegseth said on C-SPAN. "We're going to be in full compliance with that executive order, eager to provide that for the president. There will be more coming on that as far as the process of what we'll do."

Trump last month ordered his loyal workers to "begin the process of identifying and releasing government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters."

The president has always been open about the possibility of aliens, telling Joe Rogan in 2024 there's "no reason" not to believe there are other beings besides humans.

"They told me a lot," the 79-year-old claimed at the time, adding, "I have to be honest. I have never been a believer. I have people that Area 51 or whatever it is. I think it's the number one tourist attraction in the whole country or something. Area 51 in Las Vegas."