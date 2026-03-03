Extraterrestrial Expert Admits to Having 'No Idea' What Aliens Look Like — As Trump Orders UFO Files Release Following Obama's Questionable Remarks
March 3 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
The truth about aliens may be out there, but don't expect them to look like little green men, RadarOnline.com can report.
Extraterrestrial experts are trying to temper expectations and predictions about space invaders, admitting they have no idea what an "alien" could actually look like.
'We Have No Idea' What Aliens Look Like
After Barack Obama turned heads by revealing he believes "aliens are real" but hasn't seen them, scientists say it's likely the strange visitors from other planets may look nothing like we'd expect.
"It’s hard for us to assert," Bill Diamond, president and chief executive of SETI – The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence Institute — told NewsNation's Jesse Weber Live. "And for anybody to assert that we have some idea or for anybody to assert that, well, they are probably like the popular images that we see of tall, spindly creatures with big eyes and green skin. We have no idea."
A 2025 poll found nearly half of Americans believe the federal government is hiding evidence related to UFOs. But Diamond tempered expectations by explaining that there are specific reasons why we, as humans, look the way we do.
"We do have a lot in common with a lot of other species on Earth," Diamond said. "We have a skeletal system, which provides a physical frame on which our bodies are constructed. Our central nervous systems are embedded. We have binocular vision. We have stereo hearing. We have sensory perception.
"These are all survival mechanisms. They turn out to be rather important, and therefore, they become common elements across species."
Barack Obama is a Believer
In a conversation with podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen, former President Obama seemingly confirmed the existence of aliens during a lighthearted "lightning round" of queries.
Obama shockingly responded that extraterrestrials are real but that he hasn't "seen them."
"And they're not being kept in… what is it? Area 51," he continued at the time. "There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States."
The ex-commander-in-chief was then asked what the first question he wanted to answer upon becoming president was, and, while laughing, he said, "Where are the aliens?"
Donald Trump Wants Answers
We could soon have answers, after President Trump recently directed several federal agencies to review UFO files and release them to the public, tasking Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to look into it.
"We're digging in," Hegseth said on C-SPAN. "We're going to be in full compliance with that executive order, eager to provide that for the president. There will be more coming on that as far as the process of what we'll do."
Trump last month ordered his loyal workers to "begin the process of identifying and releasing government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters."
The president has always been open about the possibility of aliens, telling Joe Rogan in 2024 there's "no reason" not to believe there are other beings besides humans.
"They told me a lot," the 79-year-old claimed at the time, adding, "I have to be honest. I have never been a believer. I have people that Area 51 or whatever it is. I think it's the number one tourist attraction in the whole country or something. Area 51 in Las Vegas."