Trump's Mysterious Hand Bruises Spark Eerie Comparisons to Queen Elizabeth Just Days Before Monarch's Death

Trump, 79, didn't have any bruising on his hand when he delivered his address at the forum on Wednesday, January 21.

The following day, a large, dark bruise had developed during the Board of Peace document signing. Trump wasn't sporting the discoloration when it began, but one had developed by the end of the ceremony.

The president later chalked up the contusion to a brief moment of clumsiness.

"I clipped it on the table,” Trump told CNN producer Samantha Waldenberg while on his way home from Switzerland aboard Air Force One.

"I put a little — what do they call it? — cream on it. But I clipped it," he added.