Trump's Mysterious Hand Bruises Spark Eerie Comparisons to Queen Elizabeth Just Days Before Monarch's Death
Jan. 22 2026, Published 10:10 p.m. ET
Donald Trump can't catch a break when it comes to his ever-present hand bruising, with some people comparing his dire condition to the late Queen Elizabeth II's shortly before she died at age 96, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The White House has attributed the bruising to Trump taking aspirin for cardio health, combined with too much vigorous handshaking. However, he developed a large shiner on his left hand seemingly out of nowhere at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, causing renewed concerns about the president's health.
Clumsy Accident
Trump, 79, didn't have any bruising on his hand when he delivered his address at the forum on Wednesday, January 21.
The following day, a large, dark bruise had developed during the Board of Peace document signing. Trump wasn't sporting the discoloration when it began, but one had developed by the end of the ceremony.
The president later chalked up the contusion to a brief moment of clumsiness.
"I clipped it on the table,” Trump told CNN producer Samantha Waldenberg while on his way home from Switzerland aboard Air Force One.
"I put a little — what do they call it? — cream on it. But I clipped it," he added.
'Not Taking Chances' With Cardio Health
The Commander-in-Chief reiterated, while on Air Force One, that he's prone to bruising due to the amount of aspirin he takes.
"I would say, take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don't want to have a little bruising," he noted on the flight home to reporters.
"I take the big aspirin, and when you take the big aspirin, they tell you, you bruise. The doctor said, 'You don't have to take that, sir, you're very healthy.' I said, 'I’m not taking any chances,'" the president boasted when declaring how he wanted to remain heart-healthy.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated that the hand bruise was the result of a simple workplace accident, stating, "At the Board of Peace event today in Davos, President Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise."
Old People 'Are Fragile'
Trump's alarming bruise was compared to that of the late monarch in a post on X, reading, "Shock in Davos: Donald Trump appeared with bruises on his hand that resemble the ones Queen Elizabeth showed just a few days before her death."
It included a photo of the president's hand alongside the queen's on September 6, 2022, as she greeted then-Prime Minister Liz Truss at Scotland's Balmoral Castle. Two days later, the monarch died.
"Those spots appear when you take anticoagulants. I get them the moment I bump myself because of the blood pressure pills," one person in the comments claimed.
"Older people have a certain degree of capillary fragility, and even the slightest trauma can cause these bruises," a physician noted.
"Haven’t people ever had aging parents? Grandparents? Do they know how fragile the skin and blood vessels become after a certain age?" a third person asked.
A fourth user joked, "The hand bruised from taming so many progressives."
Bad Concealer Doesn't Help Things
Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, explained the bruising while sharing the results of a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies, in July 2025.
He detailed, "Recent photos of the President have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand. This is consistent with minor soft-tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen. This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy."
Barbabella concluded the memo, "President Trump remains in excellent health."