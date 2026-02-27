Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Discovered With Suicide 'Note' — After the Troubled 42-Year-Old Died From 'Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound'

Katherine Short was found dead at her home in Hollywood Hills, California, on the evening of Monday, February 23, from a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound.

Chilling dispatch audio obtained by Radar reveals the moment L.A. City Fire deputies were told by the person who called in the incident that they were with the patient, but were unable to access the bedroom.

Authorities were notified after a friend became worried because Katherine hadn't been heard from for 24 hours . Emergency responders discovered the 42-year-old's body behind a locked bedroom door with a note and a gun nearby.

A neighbor said, "Katherine pretty much kept to herself. She had been sick, struggling with some sort of physical illness. She must have been in so much anguish to have done this. It's just so sad."

While the contents of the note were not revealed, Katherine had battled mental health in the past and checked herself into rehab multiple times before her tragic suicide.

The social worker had lived in the house for six years, and according to her friend Rande Levine, founder of Karma Rescue, a dog charity on whose board Katherine served, would often check into an inpatient mental health facility when she was at a severe low point.

He explained: "She'd say, 'I won't be around, I'm going away.' She'd go check into some place to boost her up again. I knew she was battling with this. She would talk about it. But you would never know based on how she presented herself, and how funny she was."

"She always was smiling, always a pleasure to be around," Levine added. "Every experience or connection I had with Katherine was always positive. She was so soft-spoken. She was calm, she laughed a lot."