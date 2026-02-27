Your tip
Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Discovered With Suicide 'Note' — After the Troubled 42-Year-Old Died From 'Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound'

A suicide note was found next to Martin Short's daughter, Katherine.

Feb. 27 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

A "note" was reportedly discovered next to the body of Martin Short's troubled daughter, RadarOnline.com can report.

Katherine Short was found dead at her home in Hollywood Hills, California, on the evening of Monday, February 23, from a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound.

A Note and a Gun Were Found Near Her Body

Katherine Short had battled mental health problems in the past.

Authorities were notified after a friend became worried because Katherine hadn't been heard from for 24 hours. Emergency responders discovered the 42-year-old's body behind a locked bedroom door with a note and a gun nearby.

Homicide detectives quickly ruled out "foul play."

Chilling dispatch audio obtained by Radar reveals the moment L.A. City Fire deputies were told by the person who called in the incident that they were with the patient, but were unable to access the bedroom.

One first responder can be clearly heard calling the incident "self-inflicted."

Katherine Short's Neighbors Paid Tribute

Friends mourned the loss of the social worker.

While the contents of the note were not revealed, Katherine had battled mental health in the past and checked herself into rehab multiple times before her tragic suicide.

A neighbor said, "Katherine pretty much kept to herself. She had been sick, struggling with some sort of physical illness. She must have been in so much anguish to have done this. It's just so sad."

The social worker had lived in the house for six years, and according to her friend Rande Levine, founder of Karma Rescue, a dog charity on whose board Katherine served, would often check into an inpatient mental health facility when she was at a severe low point.

He explained: "She'd say, 'I won't be around, I'm going away.' She'd go check into some place to boost her up again. I knew she was battling with this. She would talk about it. But you would never know based on how she presented herself, and how funny she was."

"She always was smiling, always a pleasure to be around," Levine added. "Every experience or connection I had with Katherine was always positive. She was so soft-spoken. She was calm, she laughed a lot."

Katherine Short Was Open About Her Struggles

Martin Short's daughter was open about her challenges.

Katherine spoke openly about her mental health struggles and the support she received from her service dog five years before her death.

On her since-deleted professional website, Katherine wrote about her dog, Joni – named after the singer Joni Mitchell, saying: "Joni is my incredible service dog, who has been assisting me with my own struggles with mental illness for the past 5 years."

She noted, "Joni will often be in the office with me, cuddled up on her bed. She is an absolute sweetheart and just LOVES people, so don't be surprised if she greets you with a smile, a wagging tail…and maybe even a kiss."

Final Public Appearance

Katherine Short and her brothers were all adopted by Martin and Nancy.

A representative for her comedian and actor father, Martin, revealed the tragic news of her death, saying, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Katherine was the adopted daughter of Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died from cancer in 2010. The couple also adopted two sons – Oliver Patrick, 39, and Henry Hayter, 36.

Although largely out of the spotlight, Katherine attended events with Martin over the years. Their last public appearance together was in 2023, when they were seen celebrating her 40th birthday at Grand Master Recorders in Hollywood.

