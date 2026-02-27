Alice Evans Sobs in Court: Actress Recalls How She Found Out 'Fantastic Four' Star Ex-Husband Ioan Gruffudd Wanted to Divorce Her — 'I Was Utterly Shocked'

She said: "I was terrified… I was alone in Los Angeles. I was utterly shocked... devastated," adding that Gruffudd "never" told her himself that he wanted a divorce.

Speaking on Thursday at L.A. Superior Court, Evans recalled another bombshell two months later when she found out her husband of 20 years was romantically involved with a much-younger woman, Australian actress, Bianca Wallace.

She said: "It was the biggest shock I have ever had in my life," added Evans, using tissues to wipe away tears as she testified on the fourth day of the trial in which Gruffudd is seeking to renew a domestic violence restraining order against her.

The Welsh actor and Evans split in early 2021 and went through a messy divorce that was finalized in 2023.