Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Ioan Gruffudd

Alice Evans Sobs in Court: Actress Recalls How She Found Out 'Fantastic Four' Star Ex-Husband Ioan Gruffudd Wanted to Divorce Her — 'I Was Utterly Shocked'

picture of Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd
Source: MEGA

Alice Evans sobbed in court revealing the moment she discovered husband Ioan Gruffudd wanted a divorce — and he didn't tell her himself, she claims.

Feb. 27 2026, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Alice Evans sobbed in court as she recalled the moment she found out her ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd wanted a divorce.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 57, claims she was told about the impending separation via a lawyer and described how she felt "devastated" the Fantastic Four star, 52, did not inform her personally.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Was Utterly Shocked... Devastated'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Alice Evans
Source: MEGA

Evans revealed in court how she felt after hearing her husband of 20 years' divorce bombshell.

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "I was terrified… I was alone in Los Angeles. I was utterly shocked... devastated," adding that Gruffudd "never" told her himself that he wanted a divorce.

Speaking on Thursday at L.A. Superior Court, Evans recalled another bombshell two months later when she found out her husband of 20 years was romantically involved with a much-younger woman, Australian actress, Bianca Wallace.

She said: "It was the biggest shock I have ever had in my life," added Evans, using tissues to wipe away tears as she testified on the fourth day of the trial in which Gruffudd is seeking to renew a domestic violence restraining order against her.

The Welsh actor and Evans split in early 2021 and went through a messy divorce that was finalized in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Has Evans And Gruffudd's Relationship Turned 'Toxic'?

picture of Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd
Source: MEGA

The former couple split has turned ugly with disputes over money and custody with accusations of harassment.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, they've been locked in a bitter feud over money and custody of their daughters, Ella, 16, and Elsie, 12, and their relationship has become known as "Hollywood's most toxic."

Gruffudd accuses his ex of a "relentless five-year campaign of harassment and abuse" against him and Wallace, 33, whom he married in April last year and who bore him his third daughter, Mila, in November.

Gruffudd has accused Evans of violating the "stay away" provision of the three-year restraining order that was in place from August 2022 by following him to a parent-teacher meeting at the school of one of their daughters.

Evans denies any ongoing harassment and is asking Judge Michael Convey to throw out Gruffudd's request for a new restraining order against her.

Article continues below advertisement

Daughters 'Terrified I Was Going To End Up In Jail'

picture of Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd
Source: MEGA

Evans argued why she wants the restraining order against her binned.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie

EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie Set to Make Dramatic Return to 'Today' — Determined to Not Let the Kidnapper 'Destroy Her Career'

picture of Maddox, Shiloh and Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's Estranged Son Maddox Delivers Fresh Snub to Actor by Dropping his Last Name — Months After Sister Shiloh Made Same Brutal Move

Article continues below advertisement

Evans told the court that after the restraining order was imposed, her daughters were "terrified that I was going to end up in jail" because of violations of the order.

She added: "I'm the only person they've got — they don't have any other family. I'm all they have," said the actress who cited a phone conversation one of her daughters had with her father in which, she claimed, "He said, your mother's going to be in jail."

She claimed she did not realize Gruffudd would be at the school when she went there.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace
Source: MEGA

Gruffudd, here with new wife Bianca Wallace, wants to stop paying Evans spousal support.

Evans also denied Gruffudd’s claims that in July 2020 — six months before he broke up with Evans — he witnessed her trying to give their daughters cocaine, she physically assaulted him, and she passed out drunk on the floor.

The actress claims she's broke and wants the court to order Gruffudd to increase the $1,500 a month he pays her in spousal support and the $3,000 a month he pays in child support for their two girls, who, he says, have been "poisoned and alienated" against him by their mother.

Gruffudd wants to stop paying spousal support altogether, based upon Evans's 'persistent domestic abuse of him and her many violations of the (previous) restraining order' and maintains that he has already 'overpaid' Evans to the tune of more than $300,000.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.