Alice Evans Sobs in Court: Actress Recalls How She Found Out 'Fantastic Four' Star Ex-Husband Ioan Gruffudd Wanted to Divorce Her — 'I Was Utterly Shocked'
Feb. 27 2026, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Alice Evans sobbed in court as she recalled the moment she found out her ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd wanted a divorce.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 57, claims she was told about the impending separation via a lawyer and described how she felt "devastated" the Fantastic Four star, 52, did not inform her personally.
'I Was Utterly Shocked... Devastated'
She said: "I was terrified… I was alone in Los Angeles. I was utterly shocked... devastated," adding that Gruffudd "never" told her himself that he wanted a divorce.
Speaking on Thursday at L.A. Superior Court, Evans recalled another bombshell two months later when she found out her husband of 20 years was romantically involved with a much-younger woman, Australian actress, Bianca Wallace.
She said: "It was the biggest shock I have ever had in my life," added Evans, using tissues to wipe away tears as she testified on the fourth day of the trial in which Gruffudd is seeking to renew a domestic violence restraining order against her.
The Welsh actor and Evans split in early 2021 and went through a messy divorce that was finalized in 2023.
Why Has Evans And Gruffudd's Relationship Turned 'Toxic'?
Since then, they've been locked in a bitter feud over money and custody of their daughters, Ella, 16, and Elsie, 12, and their relationship has become known as "Hollywood's most toxic."
Gruffudd accuses his ex of a "relentless five-year campaign of harassment and abuse" against him and Wallace, 33, whom he married in April last year and who bore him his third daughter, Mila, in November.
Gruffudd has accused Evans of violating the "stay away" provision of the three-year restraining order that was in place from August 2022 by following him to a parent-teacher meeting at the school of one of their daughters.
Evans denies any ongoing harassment and is asking Judge Michael Convey to throw out Gruffudd's request for a new restraining order against her.
Daughters 'Terrified I Was Going To End Up In Jail'
Evans told the court that after the restraining order was imposed, her daughters were "terrified that I was going to end up in jail" because of violations of the order.
She added: "I'm the only person they've got — they don't have any other family. I'm all they have," said the actress who cited a phone conversation one of her daughters had with her father in which, she claimed, "He said, your mother's going to be in jail."
She claimed she did not realize Gruffudd would be at the school when she went there.
Evans also denied Gruffudd’s claims that in July 2020 — six months before he broke up with Evans — he witnessed her trying to give their daughters cocaine, she physically assaulted him, and she passed out drunk on the floor.
The actress claims she's broke and wants the court to order Gruffudd to increase the $1,500 a month he pays her in spousal support and the $3,000 a month he pays in child support for their two girls, who, he says, have been "poisoned and alienated" against him by their mother.
Gruffudd wants to stop paying spousal support altogether, based upon Evans's 'persistent domestic abuse of him and her many violations of the (previous) restraining order' and maintains that he has already 'overpaid' Evans to the tune of more than $300,000.