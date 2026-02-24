Ioan Gruffudd Accuses Ex-Wife Alice Evans of Trying to 'Destroy' him as former Couple's Feud Explodes in Court — 'She Threatened to Amber Heard Me!'
Feb. 24 2026, Published 9:31 a.m. ET
Ioan Gruffudd has accused Alice Evans of threatening to destroy his life in day one of his trial against his ex-wife.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fantastic Four actor came out all guns blazing in court, describing how Evans branding him a "child abuser, pedophile and drug addict" was "devastating" as he bids to renew a restraining order against her.
Using Amber Heard's Name To Emphasize Fears
He told the court in Los Angeles: "It was devastating for me as a father to have that kind of false narrative out there."
Gruffudd, 52, said his ex "began loudly berating and threatening and accusing" him while he was dropping off his daughters with Evans, 57.
Referring to Amber Heard's accusations of domestic violence against ex Johnny Depp, he alleged: "She said she was going to destroy me and she was going to 'Amber Heard' me."
"Then she said to the girls, 'If daddy is ever weird or creepy with you in a physical way, please let me know.'
"Then she started screaming and yelling obscenities at the top of her lungs.
"She was so aggressive – out of control. It was very upsetting and disturbing."
Evans 'Hired Private Detective' To Follow New Wife
Gruffudd told the court that Evans threatened him with physical violence, adding that after he filed for divorce, his ex texted saying that "she was going to dedicate her life to fighting me."
He said: "I was incredibly upset and mortified."
In other messages, he told the court that she said: "You won't be an actor, baby, you'll just be begging for money."
The Welshman also said that his ex paid a private detective to follow his new wife, Bianca Wallace, 33.
He alleged that Evans threatened to accuse Australian Wallace of a "false crime so that she would be deported."
'She Said I Was Out Of My Mind On Sex And Drugs And Millennials'
Gruffudd told the court: "She accused me of being a child molester, a pedophile and a drug addict.
"She said I was out of my mind on sex and drugs and millennials.
"I was terrified by what that would do to my image and my career. I felt saddened and frustrated and helpless.
"It threatened my relationship with my children."
Gruffudd and Evans split in 2021 and went through a messy divorce that was finalized in 2023. Since then, they have been locked in a bitter feud over money and their daughters, Ella, 16, and Elsie, 12.
He accuses his ex of a "relentless five-year campaign of harassment" against him and Wallace, 33, with whom he had a baby girl, Mila, in November.
And he is asking the court to renew the restraining order that he and Wallace took out against Evans after they complained that she was "stalking" them and trashing them online.
Evans denies any ongoing harassment and is asking Judge Michael Convey to refuse Gruffudd's request for a new restraining order.
She claims she is broke and wants the court to order Gruffudd to increase the $1,500 a month he gives her in spousal support and the $3,000 a month he pays in child support for their two girls.
Gruffudd says the youngsters have been "poisoned and alienated" against him by their mother.
He wants to stop paying spousal support altogether, "based upon Alice's 'persistent domestic abuse of him and her many violations of the (previous) restraining order."