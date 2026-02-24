Ioan Gruffudd Accuses Ex-Wife Alice Evans of Trying to 'Destroy' him as former Couple's Feud Explodes in Court — 'She Threatened to Amber Heard Me!'

He told the court in Los Angeles: "It was devastating for me as a father to have that kind of false narrative out there."

Gruffudd, 52, said his ex "began loudly berating and threatening and accusing" him while he was dropping off his daughters with Evans, 57.

Referring to Amber Heard's accusations of domestic violence against ex Johnny Depp, he alleged: "She said she was going to destroy me and she was going to 'Amber Heard' me."

"Then she said to the girls, 'If daddy is ever weird or creepy with you in a physical way, please let me know.'

"Then she started screaming and yelling obscenities at the top of her lungs.

"She was so aggressive – out of control. It was very upsetting and disturbing."