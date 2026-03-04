'Deadliest Catch' Star's Tragic Death Caught on Camera: Todd Meadows' Pal Shares Gruesome Details on 25-Year-Old Star's Passing After Falling Overboard at Sea

According to Trey John Green III, Meadows died while crabbing on the vessel, Aleutian Lady. What was supposed to be a harmless fishing mission "ended in tragedy," Green recalled to Us Weekly, as the crew onboard "did everything we could to save him."

Green, who remembered Meadows as an "amazing human," also claimed the tragic death was filmed for the upcoming season 22 of Deadliest Catch.

"Discovery is done filming, but there was a producer and a deck cam guy on the boat for the past two months filming for season 22 of the show. It was filmed, unfortunately," Meadows claimed.

He added, "There is a deck cam as well that records 24/7, everything, and it caught everything from the incident as well."