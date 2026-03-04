'Deadliest Catch' Star's Tragic Death Caught on Camera: Todd Meadows' Pal Shares Gruesome Details on 25-Year-Old Star's Passing After Falling Overboard at Sea
March 4 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Todd Meadows' shocking death at the age of 25 was caught on camera, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Deadliest Catch star's bunkmate has now revealed devastating details of Meadows' death, who is believed to have fallen overboard from a fishing vessel on the Bering Sea on February 25, 2026.
Todd Meadows' Death Caught on Camera
According to Trey John Green III, Meadows died while crabbing on the vessel, Aleutian Lady. What was supposed to be a harmless fishing mission "ended in tragedy," Green recalled to Us Weekly, as the crew onboard "did everything we could to save him."
Green, who remembered Meadows as an "amazing human," also claimed the tragic death was filmed for the upcoming season 22 of Deadliest Catch.
"Discovery is done filming, but there was a producer and a deck cam guy on the boat for the past two months filming for season 22 of the show. It was filmed, unfortunately," Meadows claimed.
He added, "There is a deck cam as well that records 24/7, everything, and it caught everything from the incident as well."
However, it is unknown if the Discovery Channel will ever release the footage to its audience.
While filming with The Aleutian Lady had yet to be completed, the crew paused following Meadows' death, according to Green.
He explained, "Captain Rick Shelford just dropped me off at the airport in Dutch Harbor. We are flying home for just a few days, then going back to finish the season."
A week after Meadows' passing, Shelford confirmed the news, calling it the "most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea."
'Our Hearts Are Broken'
"Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express," Shelford added in a heartbreaking Facebook post, and begged fans to keep Meadows' "children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him..."
Meadows shared three kids with Kennady Harvey, who wrote, "I know how much you loved me and the boys, and I just hope you knew how much I loved you, and I never stopped loving you," on Facebook following his passing.
She added, "You passed doing what you loved, and that brings me a little bit of comfort knowing that."
After falling overboard, Meadows' body was recovered and transported to the Anchorage Medical Examiner's office in Alaska, according to sources.
Update on Todd Meadows' Death Investigation
The US Coast Guard has confirmed they are "currently investigating this situation. As the nation's leading marine safety organization, the Coast Guard investigates marine casualties and accidents to uncover their causes and initiate necessary corrective actions."
Meadows' cause of death has yet to be released.
A GoFundMe for Meadows, who Shelford revealed was the "newest member of our crew," was launched in his honor and has already raised $40,000 of their $45,000 goal.
"As the family navigates this heartbreaking time, we are raising funds to help support his three boys, assist with funeral expenses, and help ease the financial burden in the months ahead," the fund reads.
It adds: "Any donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward honoring his life and ensuring his boys are cared for in the way he would have wanted..."