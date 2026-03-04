Megyn Kelly Goes Nuclear on Ex-Fox Colleague Sean Hannity for Being a 'Supplicant' to Trump — As U.S. War on Iran Continues to Divide MAGA
March 4 2026, Published 3:08 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly savagely tore into her former Fox News colleague Sean Hannity for being a "supplicant" to Donald Trump over the air strikes in Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal
Kelly, 55, has been against Operation Epic Fury, which began on February 28, and accused Hannity, 64, of carrying water for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who she blamed for allegedly hoodwinking Trump into going to war.
'Hannity Is a Supplicant to Donald Trump'
The conservative firebrand blasted Hannity for having Netanyahu on his Fox News show, where the PM explained why Israel and the U.S. executed the military action against Iran's regime.
Kelly played a clip from the interview during her SiriusXM show on March 3 and huffed: "I'm just going to be honest. Hannity is a supplicant to Donald Trump. He would never say anything other than to puff Donald Trump up."
Megyn Kelly Claims Donald Trump Was 'Talked Into' Iran Attack
The MAGA queen reiterated that she still supports the president in most aspects, even though they couldn't be further apart on Iran.
Kelly then claimed Netanyahu was playing Trump like a fiddle by pumping up his ego over going forward with the attacks.
"We all love Trump, but let's be real. Like, he can be flattered into thinking, 'Yes, this is your idea, and it's a great one, and you're the leader of the free world, and we need you, Mr. President,'" she snarked, adding about Israel's leader, "BiBi is not dumb. He would know how to talk Trump into it, which is clearly what he did."
'Trump Didn't Run' on Invading Iran
Kelly raged about how Trump's attack on Iran goes against everything he campaigned on and why she's broken from most Republicans regarding the ongoing military campaign.
"BiBi has been lobbying President Trump for the better part of a year to do this. He desperately wanted to strike Iran. He's wanted war with Iran for decades. He's pleaded with every U.S. president to allow him to do this and to help us help them do this. And finally, he found a taker in President Trump. So, it's been very clear that he wants to do it and he wants to do it with our help", she stated.
Kelly went on to sneer at Hannity and other supporters of the use of force in Iran, "Now, the president's defenders are like, 'Oh, no one talks Trump into anything.' Like, oh, come on. Trump didn't run on this."
"Trump wasn't promising war with Iran. Trump wasn't running around saying, 'I'm going to take out the Ayatollah.' That was BiBi all along. Clearly, he was persuaded by Netanyahu that this was a good idea," she scoffed.
Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump's War of Words Over Iran
Kelly initially criticized Trump's military action on March 2.
"My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don't think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel," she said. "Our government's job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It's to look out for us."
The president hit back the following day, claiming the former Fox News host needed to "study her history book a little bit."
"I guess she maybe doesn’t like the idea of this war, but I do because I have to keep nuclear weapons out of the hands of the Iranians," Trump snarled. "I have to do what’s right, number one – and you can’t have Iran getting a nuclear weapon. That’s predominant to me."