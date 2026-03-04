Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Goes Nuclear on Ex-Fox Colleague Sean Hannity for Being a 'Supplicant' to Trump — As U.S. War on Iran Continues to Divide MAGA

Photo of Megyn Kelly and Sean Hannity
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly slammed Sean Hannity on her show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2026, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Megyn Kelly savagely tore into her former Fox News colleague Sean Hannity for being a "supplicant" to Donald Trump over the air strikes in Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal

Kelly, 55, has been against Operation Epic Fury, which began on February 28, and accused Hannity, 64, of carrying water for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who she blamed for allegedly hoodwinking Trump into going to war.

Article continues below advertisement

'Hannity Is a Supplicant to Donald Trump'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sean Hannity, Benajmin Netanyahu
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly scoffed at Sean Hannity letting Benjamin Netanyahu comment on the Iran war on his Fox News show.

The conservative firebrand blasted Hannity for having Netanyahu on his Fox News show, where the PM explained why Israel and the U.S. executed the military action against Iran's regime.

Kelly played a clip from the interview during her SiriusXM show on March 3 and huffed: "I'm just going to be honest. Hannity is a supplicant to Donald Trump. He would never say anything other than to puff Donald Trump up."

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Claims Donald Trump Was 'Talked Into' Iran Attack

Photo of Megyn Kelly
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly claimed Benjamin Netanyahu talked Donald Trump into bombing Iran.

The MAGA queen reiterated that she still supports the president in most aspects, even though they couldn't be further apart on Iran.

Kelly then claimed Netanyahu was playing Trump like a fiddle by pumping up his ego over going forward with the attacks.

"We all love Trump, but let's be real. Like, he can be flattered into thinking, 'Yes, this is your idea, and it's a great one, and you're the leader of the free world, and we need you, Mr. President,'" she snarked, adding about Israel's leader, "BiBi is not dumb. He would know how to talk Trump into it, which is clearly what he did."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'Trump Didn't Run' on Invading Iran

Photo of Megyn Kelly
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly huffed that Trump 'didn't run' on invading Iran.

Kelly raged about how Trump's attack on Iran goes against everything he campaigned on and why she's broken from most Republicans regarding the ongoing military campaign.

"BiBi has been lobbying President Trump for the better part of a year to do this. He desperately wanted to strike Iran. He's wanted war with Iran for decades. He's pleaded with every U.S. president to allow him to do this and to help us help them do this. And finally, he found a taker in President Trump. So, it's been very clear that he wants to do it and he wants to do it with our help", she stated.

Kelly went on to sneer at Hannity and other supporters of the use of force in Iran, "Now, the president's defenders are like, 'Oh, no one talks Trump into anything.' Like, oh, come on. Trump didn't run on this."

"Trump wasn't promising war with Iran. Trump wasn't running around saying, 'I'm going to take out the Ayatollah.' That was BiBi all along. Clearly, he was persuaded by Netanyahu that this was a good idea," she scoffed.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Friedrich Merz and Donald Trump

Trump's Cankle Crisis: The Don's Swollen Ankles Put on Full Display During Meeting with German Chancellor as Concerns for Prez's Health Intensify

Photo of Gavin Newsom, Donald Trump

Gavin Newsom Accuses Trump of Caring More About His Gold Curtains Than Dead American Soldiers — After the Prez Boasted About 'Picking the Drapes' During Medal of Honor Ceremony

Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump's War of Words Over Iran

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump fired back at Megyn Kelly's criticism of him regarding the Iran air strikes.

Kelly initially criticized Trump's military action on March 2.

"My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don't think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel," she said. "Our government's job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It's to look out for us."

The president hit back the following day, claiming the former Fox News host needed to "study her history book a little bit."

"I guess she maybe doesn’t like the idea of this war, but I do because I have to keep nuclear weapons out of the hands of the Iranians," Trump snarled. "I have to do what’s right, number one – and you can’t have Iran getting a nuclear weapon. That’s predominant to me."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.