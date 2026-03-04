Megyn Kelly Goes Nuclear on Ex-Fox Colleague Sean Hannity for Being a 'Supplicant' to Trump — As U.S. War on Iran Continues to Divide MAGA

Kelly raged about how Trump's attack on Iran goes against everything he campaigned on and why she's broken from most Republicans regarding the ongoing military campaign.

"BiBi has been lobbying President Trump for the better part of a year to do this. He desperately wanted to strike Iran. He's wanted war with Iran for decades. He's pleaded with every U.S. president to allow him to do this and to help us help them do this. And finally, he found a taker in President Trump. So, it's been very clear that he wants to do it and he wants to do it with our help", she stated.

Kelly went on to sneer at Hannity and other supporters of the use of force in Iran, "Now, the president's defenders are like, 'Oh, no one talks Trump into anything.' Like, oh, come on. Trump didn't run on this."

"Trump wasn't promising war with Iran. Trump wasn't running around saying, 'I'm going to take out the Ayatollah.' That was BiBi all along. Clearly, he was persuaded by Netanyahu that this was a good idea," she scoffed.