'This Case Is Red Hot': Ex-FBI Agent Shuts Down Claims Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Investigation Has Turned 'Cold'
March 4 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET
The investigation into Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy's disappearance from her Arizona home has been ongoing for more than a month with no clear end in sight, but according to a former FBI agent, the case is still "red hot," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jennifer Coffindaffer, who has been following the bizarre missing person case on social media, warned others against assuming law enforcement didn't have any new leads.
Ex-FBI Agent Claims This Is Not a 'Cold Case'
"Cold Case? Anyone reporting that Nancy's case is cold has no idea what that term means and has never worked a day of law enforcement in their life," she wrote via X.
Quite the opposite, Coffindaffer – who is also a contributor for News Nation – claimed the FBI relocated from Tucson to Phoenix because they have "so many video leads" that they needed the "additional analytics resources" available there.
"They have a glove, DNA from inside the house, videos, Porch Guy leads and so much more we know nothing about," she continued. "This case is red hot in terms of actionable leads...It only takes one good one to break the case wide open. "
Distinctive Clues That Could Help Solve Case
On Wednesday, March 4, Coffindaffer detailed several major clues that could help investigators identify the masked suspect that was seen in surveillance footage outside of Nancy's home.
Continuing to refer to him as "Porch Guy," the ex-FBI agent said a family member, friend or coworker who knew him could potentially recognize the man from his distinctive brows, facial hair, mouth shape, eye configuration, height and weight or even the clothing and accessories that he was wearing at the time. "They are are giveaways as to his identification. $1.2 million is on the table for their betrayal," she added, referring to the reward money offered for information that leads to Nancy's recovery.
Sheriff Says Investigators Are Getting 'Closer'
Earlier this week, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said he thought authorities were "definitely closer" to cracking the case.
Similarly to Coffindaffer, he said they were "aware" of video footage captured by nearby cameras that revealed vehicles driving in the vicinity on the night Nancy was allegedly abducted and they were currently looking into them.
He also said they were investigating potential leads regarding the backpack the kidnapper had been wearing. The bag is believed to be an Ozark Trail brand pack.
"That backpack is new, is exclusive to Walmart, but who’s to say I didn’t buy it and put it on eBay?" Nanos shared with NBC News correspondent Liz Kreutz. "That’s what we’re looking at."
"There's so much that everybody wants to know, but I would be very neglectful, irresponsible as a police, law enforcement leader, to share that with everybody," he continued. "We have information on this case that we think is going to hopefully lead us to solving this case. But it takes time."
Nancy was last seen on January 31.
A suspect has yet to have been identified in the case.