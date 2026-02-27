Your tip
Bizarre Twist in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance: Man Arrested Outside of Missing 84-Year-Old's Home after Driving past '50 to 100 times'

picture of Nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie;Instagram

A man was arrested by cops after acting suspiciously outside of missing Nancy Guthrie's home.

Feb. 27 2026, Updated 7:07 a.m. ET

Police have arrested a man acting suspiciously outside Nancy Guthrie's home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The unidentified male was detained by cops late Thursday night after he was spotted driving by her property, in Tucson, Arizona, "50 to 100 times", according to witnesses.

Male Arrested After Failing Sobriety Test

Nancy Guthrie was officially reported missing on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Cops arrested man after speaking to him for a 'significant amount of time' amid breath test fail.

A photographer tipped off police after allegedly spotting a picture of Nancy on the man's phone.

The man was reportedly arrested for a DUI after failing a field sobriety test after cops spoke to him "for a significant amount of time."

The bizarre twist in the investigation into the missing 84-year-old comes as a new video, shared with Fox News Digital, shows several cars driving near Nancy home on the night of her kidnapping.

The Ring doorbell surveillance video, from a nearby home, captures the cars driving between 12:30am and 6am on February 1, with 12 in total passing in front of the home during that time.

One of their videos was recorded at around 2:36am.

Mystery Over Cars Driving Past Nancy's Home On Night Of Disappearance

Photo of Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guhrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Neigbors' camera footage showed several cars driving past Nancy's home on the night she vanished.

This is just eight minutes after Nancy's pacemaker last synced with her iPhone.

It is not known if any vehicle drove past more than once.

Investigators believe Nancy, the mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her home between those hours, after being last seen shortly before 10pm.

The video was taken from the camera of a nearby home in Catalina Foothills, Tucson, Arizona. It is about seven minutes away from Guthrie's home.

It is not known if any of the cars in the video drove past the grandmother's home.

The arrest and the video are not thought to be related.

Neighbors' Spotted Suspicious Man Near Grandmother's Home

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A suspicious man seen near Nancy's home 'didn’t look like he was going out for a walk', claim neighbors.

Neighbors also report seeing a suspicious man around Nancy's home in the weeks leading up to her abduction.

"He didn’t have your typical walking gear on, and he had his hat pulled really far over his eyes,” neighbor Aldine Meister told Fox News Digital.

"He was kind of younger, and he just didn’t look like he was going out for a walk.

"He just didn’t fit."

Another suspicious man was described as about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, Hispanic, with a close-trimmed beard and a silver bracelet.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has not commented on whether they are investigating the men.

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Savannah is heading back to New York to be with her family.

The latest developments come as daughter Savannah made the impossible decision to return to The Today Show and go back to New York.

Savannah has been a main anchor since 2012.

"She gave Arizona everything she had," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.

"Every ounce of energy went into finding her mom. She can leave knowing she did absolutely everything possible," the insider continued.

Savannah immediately flew from New York to Tucson on February 1, when her mom was discovered missing from her home, and has been there ever since.

She has been staying with her sister, Annie, and brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, as the siblings and their brother, Camron, desperately pleaded with the unknown abductor for their ailing mom's return to no avail.

