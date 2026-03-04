'Fake' Doctor, 31, Arrested by Cops During Sting Operation After She Attempted to Inject 'Client' With Botox in $450 Session

According to arresting officers, Maya-Giraldo operated her "business" from her personal Instagram account, in which she falsely referred to herself as a "doctor."

The page was populated with photos and videos of her performing cosmetic procedures such as Botox injections, lip filler, and laser treatments.

On Valentine's Day, the 31-year-old offered a special on Botox to smooth wrinkles on the face: "Unique price: $450."

Undercover investigators scheduled an appointment with Maya-Giraldo, and a Florida Department of Health medical quality assurance investigator pretended to be a patient before detectives swarmed in and arrested her.

"Upon further inspection of the vial that [Maya-Giraldo] was going to use on [the undercover investigator], it was discovered that the product was Toxta," the detective wrote, according to a report. "Toxta requires a prescription for it to be dispensed, and it is a foreign and unapproved product from South Korea and cannot be dispensed in the United States."