EXCLUSIVE: Ailing Barry Manilow, 82, at Center of Huge Death Fears After Latest Cancer Battle Update 

The Grammy-winning singer announced in December that doctors had discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung, prompting surgery and a pause in his planned performances .

RadarOnline.com can reveal Barry Manilow is facing growing concern about his health after the 82-year-old music legend revealed new details about his recovery from a recent lung cancer scare , forcing delays to his farewell tour and sparking fears about his future on stage.

Manilow, who turned 82 in June 2025, later pushed back several arena shows while focusing on recovery, telling fans he was determined to return once his strength improved and his doctors were satisfied he could handle a full concert schedule again.

The crooner has now told fans in a video message the recovery process has tested his patience.

He said, "It's been a long ride, and since I have no patience, it's been agony. But I am getting stronger. And I have great doctors and wonderful friends and family, but I am so looking forward to getting back on stage."

"What a time it's been," he added.