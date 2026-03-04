Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ailing Barry Manilow, 82, at Center of Huge Death Fears After Latest Cancer Battle Update 

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

Barry Manilow’s health is once again hanging in the balance.

March 4 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal Barry Manilow is facing growing concern about his health after the 82-year-old music legend revealed new details about his recovery from a recent lung cancer scare, forcing delays to his farewell tour and sparking fears about his future on stage.

The Grammy-winning singer announced in December that doctors had discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung, prompting surgery and a pause in his planned performances.

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

Doctors discovered a cancerous spot on the singer's left lung in December.

Manilow, who turned 82 in June 2025, later pushed back several arena shows while focusing on recovery, telling fans he was determined to return once his strength improved and his doctors were satisfied he could handle a full concert schedule again.

The crooner has now told fans in a video message the recovery process has tested his patience.

He said, "It's been a long ride, and since I have no patience, it's been agony. But I am getting stronger. And I have great doctors and wonderful friends and family, but I am so looking forward to getting back on stage."

"What a time it's been," he added.

Singer Teases New Album 'What a Time' During Recovery

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

The 82-year-old underwent surgery to remove the cancerous growth.

And plugging his new project, he added: "Hey, that's the name of my new album! It's called What a Time. It comes out real soon, and I can't wait to show these songs to you. So here's to another century of making music together, my friends. All my love and gratitude."

The update came as Manilow celebrated another late-career achievement – his song Once Before I Go reaching the Adult Contemporary top 10 more than five decades after his breakthrough hit Mandy first climbed the charts in 1974.

The track was previously performed by Hugh Jackman in the Broadway musical The Boy From Oz – a connection Manilow acknowledged while thanking longtime music executive Clive Davis for recommending the song.

The 'Main Concern' With Barry Manilow

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

Manilow announced a new album titled 'What a Time' during his health update.

Manilow later told followers on Instagram a difficult appointment with his surgeon forced him to postpone the opening dates of his arena run, after doctors warned his lungs were not yet strong enough for a full 90-minute performance despite his efforts to train on a treadmill several times a day.

Industry figures close to the singer have told us the health scare had triggered anxiety among people working on the tour, though they remained hopeful he would return to performing once fully recovered.

A longtime friend said, "Everyone around Barry knows performing is his life. When the shows were pushed back, it naturally made people worry about what the future might hold. The main concern has been making sure he heals properly rather than rushing back too soon."

Barry Manilow at 'Death's Door'

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

Promoters have expressed fears the icon has remained at 'death's door' despite his optimism.

A Las Vegas entertainment promoter added: "Despite his optimism, there are big fears Barry is just putting a brave face on his illness and is actually at death's door."

But another pal said, "Barry has built a career on stamina and consistency, so any health setback creates speculation. But the message from his team is that he is recovering steadily and intends to finish this farewell chapter the way he wants – on stage with the audience.

"Artists of Barry Manilow's generation rarely slow down willingly. When someone like him is forced to step away, even temporarily, it prompts dramatic headlines about mortality and legacy.

"The reality is that many performers return successfully once treatment and rehabilitation are complete."

Manilow said doctors believe he could return for his Las Vegas residency at the end of March before starting the second run of arena concerts in April, after earlier dates were postponed following surgery.

