EXCLUSIVE: Behind Closed Doors of Barry Manilow's Secretive Cancer Battle at 82 – And How He's 'Petrified' Of Death

The 82-year-old Copacabana crooner shared the shattering news on Instagram, revealing he was forced to bring his Christmas Gift of Love concert tour to a halt to have a potentially life-threatening cancerous spot on his lung removed.

"I'm going into surgery to have the spot removed," he told his army of stunned fans, while apologizing for wiping out a full slate of shows throughout the United States in January to address the concerning health issue.

"I'm very sorry that you have to change your plans."

And while he promised to return to the stage in Las Vegas in February, insiders said he's quietly concerned he may not be able to keep his word.