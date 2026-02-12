Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Behind Closed Doors of Barry Manilow's Secretive Cancer Battle at 82 – And How He's 'Petrified' Of Death

Barry Manilow has been facing a secretive cancer battle at 82 as sources say he remains deeply fearful of death.
Source: MEGA

Barry Manilow has been facing a secretive cancer battle at 82 as sources say he remains deeply fearful of death.

Feb. 12 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Beloved balladeer Barry Manilow is putting on a brave face in the wake of his new lung cancer diagnosis, but sources close to the Mandy singer said he's privately terrified, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He is genuinely frightened," said the insider. "This is much more serious than Barry is letting on."

Insiders said Barry Manilow privately fears death and losing his voice as he faces a lung cancer diagnosis at 82.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Barry Manilow privately fears death and losing his voice as he faces a lung cancer diagnosis at 82.

The 82-year-old Copacabana crooner shared the shattering news on Instagram, revealing he was forced to bring his Christmas Gift of Love concert tour to a halt to have a potentially life-threatening cancerous spot on his lung removed.

"I'm going into surgery to have the spot removed," he told his army of stunned fans, while apologizing for wiping out a full slate of shows throughout the United States in January to address the concerning health issue.

"I'm very sorry that you have to change your plans."

And while he promised to return to the stage in Las Vegas in February, insiders said he's quietly concerned he may not be able to keep his word.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warned Manilow's history of multiple cancers raises serious concerns about his ability to fight the disease.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warned Manilow's history of multiple cancers raises serious concerns about his ability to fight the disease.

"His fear isn't just the possibility of death; it's also the fear he may never sing again," the insider shared.

The devastating diagnosis comes four years after the longtime smoker survived a battle with throat cancer, along with brutal battles with bronchial pneumonia, a mouth tumor and heart problems.

"Barry is scared – anyone would be – but he's trying hard to stay optimistic," the source said.

Manilow paused his Christmas 'Gift of Love' concert tour after revealing he needed surgery to remove a cancerous spot on his lung.
Source: MEGA

Manilow paused his Christmas 'Gift of Love' concert tour after revealing he needed surgery to remove a cancerous spot on his lung.

The Looks Like We Made It singer's troubling track record has one doctor saying Manilow's concerns are well warranted.

"The fact that he has endured multiple cancers means the immunity agents in his body are not recognizing the cancer cells as invasive and failing to battle it like any other germ," said longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Manilow.

"This is a serious situation."

