'Better Today': Barry Manilow Reassures Fans as He Recovers From His Hospital Bed After Going Through Lung Cancer Surgery

On Friday, the 82-year-old Copacabana singer posted a smiling selfie from his hospital bed on Instagram after undergoing a procedure to remove a cancerous spot from his left lung. The brief caption read, “Better today!” prompting an outpouring of emotional support from fans across the platform.

The comment section quickly filled with well-wishes and expressions of relief. “Heal!! We need YOU!!!” one follower wrote.

Another added, “ALRIGHT! 2026 starting off right with this post!”

A third commented, “You don’t know how wonderful it is to wake up to this pic!! Been so worried about you!!!!”