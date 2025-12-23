Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'It is Worse Than Anyone Knows' — Why Barry Manilow's Cancer Diagnosis Has Him 'Frightened' and 'Putting on a Very Brave Face'

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Barry Manilow's cancer diagnosis 'is not good.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Updated 10:58 a.m. ET

Barry Manilow is said to be hiding how "frightened" he is by his shock cancer diagnosis from fans, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

An insider told us the Mandy crooner, 82, is "putting on a brave face" as he prepares to have surgery to remove a "cancerous spot" on his left lung.

Manilow's Diagnosis 'Worse Than Anyone Knows'

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

A source told us Manilow is more 'frightened' by his cancer diagnosis than he's letting on.

"He’s frightened," the insider told RadarOnline.com. "Barry is putting on a very brave face. But it is worse than anyone knows – and he very much is worried and concerned about what will be required to beat this."

"It’s not good," the source added.

The insider's claims come after Manilow announced he was diagnosed with cancer after a weeks-long battle with bronchitis.

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

Our source claimed Manilow's diagnosis 'is worse than anyone knows.'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Manilow announced his diagnosis with a heartbreaking statement on Instagram on December 22.

"As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks," the statement read.

"Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed."

Manilow said "it's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early," adding, "that's the good news" before he broke "the bad news" to fans.

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

Manilow insisted the 'good news' was his doctor found the cancerous spot early.

The Copacabana singer's "bad news" was that his January concert dates would need to be rescheduled due to his surgery and projected recovery timeline.

"The bad news is that now that the Christmas A Gift of Love concerts are over, I'm going into surgery to have the spot removed," the singer explained. "The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis."

"So, that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns," he added as he shared his recovery plans and how "very sorry" he was to those who would need to change their plans.

Manilow's Vaping Habit Sparks Concern

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

Sources previously claimed Manilow's vaping habit sparked concern among his inner circle.

Manilow's announcement comes after insiders claimed his inner circle was worried his nasty vaping habit was doing irreversible damage to his lungs and vocal cords.

Just before the 82-year-old announced his residency at the Westgate Resort & Casino's International Theater in Las Vegas, he was spotted walking around his Palm Springs neighborhood puffing on a vape.

"He may have given up cigarettes 30 years ago, but he still vapes, and no one around him thinks that's a good idea," a tipster said. "He's had so many medical emergencies in the past, which makes his vaping even more worrisome."

"But Barry doesn't seem too concerned. He clearly needs that nicotine kick, but it seems vaping has become as addictive as cigarettes for him," the insider added. "People worry he'll vape himself to death."

