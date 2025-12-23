EXCLUSIVE: 'It is Worse Than Anyone Knows' — Why Barry Manilow's Cancer Diagnosis Has Him 'Frightened' and 'Putting on a Very Brave Face'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Manilow announced his diagnosis with a heartbreaking statement on Instagram on December 22.

"As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks," the statement read.

"Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed."

Manilow said "it's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early," adding, "that's the good news" before he broke "the bad news" to fans.