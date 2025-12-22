Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Barry Manilow, 82, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis and Surgery Plans to 'Remove Spot on His Lung' in Heartbreaking Statement

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

Barry Manilow has revealed he's been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Legendary entertainer Barry Manilow has announced he's been diagnosed with cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a heartbreaking statement shared on his Instagram, Manilow, 82, revealed a "cancerous spot" was discovered on his left lung after a battle with bronchitis.

Manilow Announces 'Cancerous Spot' Found on Left Lung

Source: @BARRYMANILOWOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Manilow said the 'cancerous spot' was discovered in an MRI his doctor ordered after a bout of bronchitis.

"As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks," Manilow's statement read. "Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed."

"It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early," the statement continued. "That's the good news."

Manilow's statement continued by breaking the "bad news" that the 82-year-old would need surgery.

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

Manilow said the cancer was detected 'early' and will require surgery.

"The bad news is that now that the Christmas A Gift of Love concerts are over I'm going into surgery to have the spot removed," he said. "The doctors do not believe it has spread and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis."

"So, that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns," the singer added as he noted his only "follow-up" is expected to be one-month of recovery after his surgery.

Manilow noted this meant he would have to reschedule January concert dates and he was "very sorry" to all the fans whose plans would need to be changed.

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

Fans flooded the post's comment section with well wishes for Manilow's recovery.

While the Copacabana singer was worried about disappointing his fans, his supporters made it clear in the comment section their only concern was Manilow "taking care" of himself.

"Sending much love to you, Barry! Please take good care of yourself and know that I will keep you in my prayers," wrote one fan as another echoed, "Take care of yourself, Mr. Manilow! We love you!!!!"

Another noted Manilow's late close friend Suzanne Somers, who passed away in October 2023.

"Suzanne is your Guardian Angel! She is doing her job!!!! You've got this!!!! We are all here for encouraging words!" the comment read.

Manilow's Nasty Habit Sparks Concern

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: MEGA

Insiders previously claimed Manilow's inner circle was worried about his vaping habit.

Manilow's announcement comes after insiders claimed his inner circle was worried he was "slowly killing himself" with a nasty habit.

As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said Manilow refused to quit vaping despite increasingly concern his nicotine habit was damaging his vocal chords and lungs.

Shortly before Manilow announced his residency at the Westgate Resort & Casino's International Theater in Las Vegas, the then-81-year-old singer was spotted walking around his Palm Springs neighborhood puffing on a vape.

"He may have given up cigarettes 30 years ago, but he still vapes and no one around him thinks that's a good idea," a source said at the time.

"He's had so many medical emergencies in the past, which make his vaping even more worrisome," the insider continued. "But Barry doesn't seem too concerned. He clearly needs that nicotine kick, but it seems vaping has become as addicting as cigarettes for him."

"People worry he'll vape himself to death," they added.

