Barry Manilow, 82, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis and Surgery Plans to 'Remove Spot on His Lung' in Heartbreaking Statement

"As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks," Manilow's statement read. "Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed."

"It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early," the statement continued. "That's the good news."

Manilow's statement continued by breaking the "bad news" that the 82-year-old would need surgery.