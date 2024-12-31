Your tip
Barry Manilow

Crooner Barry Manilow's Addicted Last Days – Singer Has Friends 'Petrified' With 'Non-Stop Vaping Habit They Fear Will Drive Him to Early Grave'

Dec. 30 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Copacabana crooner Barry Manilow can't stop vaping – despite his troubling medical history – and his friends are worried sick it'll send him to an early grave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Mandy singer, 81, was spotted vaping in his Palm Springs, California, neighborhood days before he was due to perform at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, where he has a lifetime residency.

A source said: "He may have given up cigarettes 30 years ago, but he still vapes and no one around him thinks that's a good idea."

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Songwriters Hall of Famer has suffered a laundry list of serious health problems over the years, including throat cancer, atrial fibrillation – a heart condition that causes irregular heartbeats – vocal cord issues, and multiple dental issues, including a benign tumor that ruptured his upper jaw.

The source said: "He's had so many medical emergencies in the past, which make his vaping even more worrisome.

"But Barry doesn't seem too concerned. He clearly needs that nicotine kick, but it seems vaping has become as addicting as cigarettes for him."

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a Florida-based doctor who has not treated the singer, said: "Most likely, he is shortening his life by vaping. Smoking both tobacco and e-cigarettes increases risk for heart attacks, lung damage, and many cancers. Indeed, smoking e-cigarettes may increase heart attack risk even more than smoking tobacco does."

Confided the insider: "People worry he'll vape himself to death!"

