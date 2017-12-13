Barry Manilow Cancer Horror! Ailing Star More Skeletal Than Ever Amid Health Crisis thumbnail

Frightening Photos

Barry Manilow Cancer Horror! Ailing Star More Skeletal Than Ever Amid Health Crisis

The aging singer's condition is in rapid decline after a lifetime of smoking.

By
Posted on
Barry Manilow Cancer Horror! Ailing Star More Skeletal Than Ever Amid Health Crisis thumbnail
View gallery 9
BACKGRID
Barry Manilow Cancer Horror! Ailing Star More Skeletal Than Ever Amid Health Crisis
1 of 9
Ailing singer Barry Manilow looked especially scrawny as he was photographed out with his much plumper husband and manager, Gary Kief, prompting renewed concerns about the superstar’s health. Click through RadarOnline.com gallery to see shocking photos of the legend's shrinking frame and to learn about his health crisis.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Manilow, 74, and Kief, 69, were seen in Palm Springs, Calif. entering the crooner's charity Christmas concert, "A Gift of Love IV.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar has reported, the “Mandy” singer is facing a cancer crisis, after a lifetime sucking on cigarettes.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Barry’s health has been severely compromised,” a source close to the tunesmith told Radar. “He’s battling multiple major issues that could drastically shorten his life — even end it — and it’s all tied to his ongoing, incessant smoking.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Manilow’s failing health caused him to cancel a number of shows earlier this year, blaming “sprained” vocal cords for the sudden stoppage.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Last year, the “Copacabana” warbler was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after complications from emergency oral surgery.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

And just a month before that, Manilow suffered what friends claimed to be a heart attack at his Palm Springs home, forcing him to be airlifted to an L.A. area hospital.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“He feared he was having a heart attack,” a source told Radar at the time. “He and his husband were terrified, and Barry was airlifted to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles for the best treatment and doctors available.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Are you worried about Barry’s health? Let us know in the comments section. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments