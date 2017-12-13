Barry Manilow Cancer Horror! Ailing Star More Skeletal Than Ever Amid Health Crisis

Ailing singer Barry Manilow looked especially scrawny as he was photographed out with his much plumper husband and manager, Gary Kief, prompting renewed concerns about the superstar’s health. Click through RadarOnline.com gallery to see shocking photos of the legend's shrinking frame and to learn about his health crisis. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Manilow, 74, and Kief, 69, were seen in Palm Springs, Calif. entering the crooner's charity Christmas concert, "A Gift of Love IV."

"Barry's health has been severely compromised," a source close to the tunesmith told Radar. "He's battling multiple major issues that could drastically shorten his life — even end it — and it's all tied to his ongoing, incessant smoking."

Manilow's failing health caused him to cancel a number of shows earlier this year, blaming "sprained" vocal cords for the sudden stoppage.

"He feared he was having a heart attack," a source told Radar at the time. "He and his husband were terrified, and Barry was airlifted to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles for the best treatment and doctors available."