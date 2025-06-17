Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow 'Slowly Killing Himself' With One Deadly Voice-Killing Habit — As 'Mandy' Crooner Hits 82 and Stages Tour Swansong

Barry Manilow celebrated his 82nd birthday on tour after sparking concern for his health.

June 17 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Despite recent health scares, Barry Manilow has refused to quit a nasty vaping habit – and seemingly has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.

The legendary singer celebrated his 82nd birthday amid his farewell tour as insiders claimed his friends have grown increasingly worried about the irreversible damage he's doing to his already weak lungs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Last Concerts

Manilow celebrated his 82nd birthday on June 17 while on the road for his farewell tour.

In April, the Mandy singer announced he was hitting the road to say goodbye to his devoted fans.

He said in a statement on his website: "I couldn’t be more thrilled to visit these great cities of which I have so many fond memories. Each one is special to my touring history."

The tour, dubbed The Last Concerts, kicked off on May 23.

Manilow took the day off for his birthday on June 17 and is expected to wrap the tour with three back-to-back performances on June 18 to 20.

Nasty Habit

A source said 'no one around' Manilow believes his vaping is 'a good idea' considering his health history.

The Copacobana singer's farewell tour comes after insiders revealed his close friends were alarmed over his vaping.

Shortly before he accepted a lifetime residency at the Westgate Resort & Casino's International Theater in Las Vegas in December 2024, then-81-year-old Manilow, who was a longtime cigarette smoker, was spotted hitting his vape in his Palm Springs neighborhood.

A source said: "He may have given up cigarettes 30 years ago, but he still vapes and no one around him thinks that's a good idea."

Pals Fear 'He'll Vape Himself to Death'

The source said Manilow's pals fear 'he'll vape himself to death.'

They continued: "He's had so many medical emergencies in the past, which make his vaping even more worrisome.

"But Barry doesn't seem too concerned. He clearly needs that nicotine kick, but it seems vaping has become as addicting as cigarettes for him.

"People worry he'll vape himself to death."

Manilow has suffered numerous health scares in recent years, including throat cancer, atrial fibrillation – a heart condition that causes irregular heartbeats – vocal cord issues, as well as multiple dental issues, including a benign tumor that ruptured his upper jaw.

In 2018, the Grammy Award winner was forced to cancel his Las Vegas shows due to a bronchial infection that landed him in the hospital.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a Florida-based doctor who has not treated the singer, noted: "Most likely, he is shortening his life by vaping.

"Smoking both tobacco and e-cigarettes increases the risk of heart attacks, lung damage, and many cancers. Indeed, smoking e-cigarettes may increase heart attack risk even more than smoking tobacco does."

Still, Manilow insisted he feels great – and pointed to the farewell tour as a testament to his health.

Manilow Insists He's 'Healthy'

Manilow said he won't 'throw in the towel' until he can no longer 'hit the F natural on Even Now.'

While discussing his decision to tour again, Manilow said in a recent interview: "It’s like, 'What? Am I the only one left?'

“It's Billy Joel, and Elton (John) is not well and Rod (Stewart) and Neil (Diamond). Diana Ross is still in great shape, I think.

"There must be only a handful of people in my world that are still there.

"I'm still healthy. I'm strong and I've still got my voice and my energy. The night I can't hit the F natural on Even Now, that's the night I throw in the towel. But I can still do it."

