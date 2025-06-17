EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow 'Slowly Killing Himself' With One Deadly Voice-Killing Habit — As 'Mandy' Crooner Hits 82 and Stages Tour Swansong

The legendary singer celebrated his 82nd birthday amid his farewell tour as insiders claimed his friends have grown increasingly worried about the irreversible damage he's doing to his already weak lungs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite recent health scares, Barry Manilow has refused to quit a nasty vaping habit – and seemingly has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.

Manilow celebrated his 82nd birthday on June 17 while on the road for his farewell tour.

In April, the Mandy singer announced he was hitting the road to say goodbye to his devoted fans.

He said in a statement on his website: "I couldn’t be more thrilled to visit these great cities of which I have so many fond memories. Each one is special to my touring history."

The tour, dubbed The Last Concerts, kicked off on May 23.

Manilow took the day off for his birthday on June 17 and is expected to wrap the tour with three back-to-back performances on June 18 to 20.