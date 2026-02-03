EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow's New Cancer Terror — As Crooner, 82, Derails Tour After Devastating Diagnosis

"I'm going into surgery to have the spot removed," he revealed to fans.

"Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around. I'm very sorry that you have to change your plans."

The shocking announcement comes after the Somewhere Down the Road singer was plagued with an illness that, fortunately, led docs to spot something far more serious.

"As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks," Manilow explained in a statement on Instagram.

"Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early."