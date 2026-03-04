Christina Applegate Reveals She 'Dumped' Brad Pitt in Favor of Romance With Skid Row Rocker in New Tell-All Memoir — and 'Fight Club' Actor Ignored her 'For Years' Afterwards
March 4 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Christina Applegate claims she dumped Brad Pitt in favor of a Skid Row rocker while opening up about past romances in her new memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress, 54, recalled the night she invited the Fight Club star to accompany her to the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, where she was a presenter.
Brad Pitt Was 'Very Mad at Me'
However, her head was turned by musician Sebastian Bach at the bash, resulting in her date Pitt "sullenly" driving her mom home after the show.
And he was so upset by the rejection, he "didn't talk" to her "for many years."
Writing in her new book You with the Sad Eyes, she says: "I had spent all night staring at Bach, who was then a long-haired hunk fronting the band Skid Row.
"I hate to put it like this, but Brad back then was still making his way as an actor, and he wasn't yet THE Brad Pitt, the man of so many people's dreams.
"And it gets worse: Brad was left to sullenly drive my mom … home. Apparently, at a gas station on the way, Brad almost got into a fight with a bunch of gang members, and, not surprisingly, was subsequently very mad at me."
Christina Applegate Soon Regretted Her Decision
She ended up regretting her decision when she later found out that Bach was already dating someone and had a one-year-old child.
Applegate continues: "Much later … two of (Pitt's) movie star girlfriends asked me if it was true that I was the girl who left Brad behind at the MTV Video Music Awards. Brad had apparently told both of them separately that he was still mad at me.
"Eventually, we agreed that I'd been a kid, and though he deserved much better, it was time to forgive the child who dumped him for the lead singer of Skid Row."
She adds: "Of course, Brad is now THE Brad Pitt, and Sebastian Bach … well, he still has long hair, I guess."
Which Other Hollywood A-Lister Did Christina Applegate 'Love'?
Elsewhere in her memoir, Applegate revealed how she had been 'in love' with Johnny Depp "for years."
The TV star also went on to detail a lengthy relationship with an unnamed man, who she claims put her through years of physical and emotional abuse, and controlled what she wore and ate.
Applegate, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, recalled how her mother begged her to "get the f--k away from him."
Meanwhile, her onscreen dad, Ed O'Neill, who played Al on Married With Children, "hated" the boyfriend to such an extent that she thought he might punch him.
The star had an abortion after becoming pregnant by the unnamed boyfriend in April 1991. She finally split from him after a fight during which he threw a cigarette lighter at her and poured a bottle of tequila down her throat.
Applegate went on to marry actor Johnathon Schaech in 2001, but they divorced in 2007. She then wed Dutch bassist Martyn LeNoble in 2013. They are parents to daughter Sadie, 15.