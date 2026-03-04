Christina Applegate Reveals She 'Dumped' Brad Pitt in Favor of Romance With Skid Row Rocker in New Tell-All Memoir — and 'Fight Club' Actor Ignored her 'For Years' Afterwards

However, her head was turned by musician Sebastian Bach at the bash, resulting in her date Pitt "sullenly" driving her mom home after the show.

And he was so upset by the rejection, he "didn't talk" to her "for many years."

Writing in her new book You with the Sad Eyes, she says: "I had spent all night staring at Bach, who was then a long-haired hunk fronting the band Skid Row.

"I hate to put it like this, but Brad back then was still making his way as an actor, and he wasn't yet THE Brad Pitt, the man of so many people's dreams.

"And it gets worse: Brad was left to sullenly drive my mom … home. Apparently, at a gas station on the way, Brad almost got into a fight with a bunch of gang members, and, not surprisingly, was subsequently very mad at me."