The president's engorged ankles were seen through his socks in photos that came out from his meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz on March 3.

Trump, 79, was previously diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025, and swollen ankles are a common symptom.

While he confessed to The Wall Street Journal he had worn compression socks for a bit, he said he "didn’t like them" and stopped wearing them.

When The Daily Beast's writer Vic Verbalaitis reached out to The White House for comment on Trump's swollen ankles, they replied: "President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in modern American history. The only thing swollen is Vic Verbalaitis’ stupidity that will prevent him from working for a legitimate news outlet."