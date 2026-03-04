Trump's Cankle Crisis: The Don's Swollen Ankles Put on Full Display During Meeting with German Chancellor as Concerns for Prez's Health Intensify
March 4 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's cankle crisis continues as his swollen ankles were on full display during his meeting with the German Chancellor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest photographs come on the heels of continued concerns for the Prez's health, despite insistence from the White House that he's in great shape.
Donald Trump's Cankles Were Clearly Showing
The president's engorged ankles were seen through his socks in photos that came out from his meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz on March 3.
Trump, 79, was previously diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025, and swollen ankles are a common symptom.
While he confessed to The Wall Street Journal he had worn compression socks for a bit, he said he "didn’t like them" and stopped wearing them.
When The Daily Beast's writer Vic Verbalaitis reached out to The White House for comment on Trump's swollen ankles, they replied: "President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in modern American history. The only thing swollen is Vic Verbalaitis’ stupidity that will prevent him from working for a legitimate news outlet."
What's Going on With Trump's Neck?
This is not the first red flag regarding the Don's health that came up this week. New concerns arose when he was spotted with a large rash behind his ear at the White House Medal of Honor ceremony on March 2.
Sean Barbabella, who is Trump's physician, explained the rash by saying the commander-in-chief had used a "common cream" as part of a "preventative skin treatment."
Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for MS NOW, had a different take on it, noting the rash could be "pre-cancerous."
"The White House medical team didn’t know [Trump] got a CT scan. They claimed it was an MRI for weeks," he said.
By Tuesday, Trump appeared to be covering the rash with makeup.
Other Health Concerns
As the oldest person to ever assume the presidency, Trump's health has been under a ton of scrutiny during his second term. Aside from bruising on his hands, there have also been concerns about his cognitive state.
As Radar reported, at the meeting with the chancellor, Trump had a bizarre mix-up about his father's birthplace.
Making a gesture toward Merz, Trump claimed, "My father was born (there)."
"He knows all about my father. My father was born there," he elaborated. "So, you know, there are places that you sort of automatically very, very feel warmly about."
Frederick Trump Jr., Donald's father, was born in the Bronx in New York City – not in Germany. His grandparents were born in the Kingdom of Bavaria, which was part of the German Empire at the time.
Gavin Newsom Accuses Trump of Caring More About His Gold Curtains Than Dead American Soldiers — After the Prez Boasted About 'Picking the Drapes' During Medal of Honor Ceremony
Donald Trump's Niece is Worried He Has Dementia
Mary Trump, Donald's niece, spoke to The Daily Beast, sharing she believes the POTUS has dementia like his father did.
"There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather," she claimed. "I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating."