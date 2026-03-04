Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Cankle Crisis: The Don's Swollen Ankles Put on Full Display During Meeting with German Chancellor as Concerns for Prez's Health Intensify

Photo of Friedrich Merz and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's cankles were on display during his meeting with Fredrich Merz.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump's cankle crisis continues as his swollen ankles were on full display during his meeting with the German Chancellor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The latest photographs come on the heels of continued concerns for the Prez's health, despite insistence from the White House that he's in great shape.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Cankles Were Clearly Showing

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Friedrich Merz and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025.

The president's engorged ankles were seen through his socks in photos that came out from his meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz on March 3.

Trump, 79, was previously diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025, and swollen ankles are a common symptom.

While he confessed to The Wall Street Journal he had worn compression socks for a bit, he said he "didn’t like them" and stopped wearing them.

When The Daily Beast's writer Vic Verbalaitis reached out to The White House for comment on Trump's swollen ankles, they replied: "President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in modern American history. The only thing swollen is Vic Verbalaitis’ stupidity that will prevent him from working for a legitimate news outlet."

Article continues below advertisement

What's Going on With Trump's Neck?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was spotted with a rash on his neck on March 2.

This is not the first red flag regarding the Don's health that came up this week. New concerns arose when he was spotted with a large rash behind his ear at the White House Medal of Honor ceremony on March 2.

Sean Barbabella, who is Trump's physician, explained the rash by saying the commander-in-chief had used a "common cream" as part of a "preventative skin treatment."

Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for MS NOW, had a different take on it, noting the rash could be "pre-cancerous."

"The White House medical team didn’t know [Trump] got a CT scan. They claimed it was an MRI for weeks," he said.

By Tuesday, Trump appeared to be covering the rash with makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

Other Health Concerns

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump mixed up his father's birthplace during his meeting with the German Chancellor.

As the oldest person to ever assume the presidency, Trump's health has been under a ton of scrutiny during his second term. Aside from bruising on his hands, there have also been concerns about his cognitive state.

As Radar reported, at the meeting with the chancellor, Trump had a bizarre mix-up about his father's birthplace.

Making a gesture toward Merz, Trump claimed, "My father was born (there)."

"He knows all about my father. My father was born there," he elaborated. "So, you know, there are places that you sort of automatically very, very feel warmly about."

Frederick Trump Jr., Donald's father, was born in the Bronx in New York City – not in Germany. His grandparents were born in the Kingdom of Bavaria, which was part of the German Empire at the time.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Gavin Newsom, Donald Trump

Gavin Newsom Accuses Trump of Caring More About His Gold Curtains Than Dead American Soldiers — After the Prez Boasted About 'Picking the Drapes' During Medal of Honor Ceremony

Photo of JD Vance

JD Vance's Presidential Aspirations 'Are Dead' — NBC Newsman Claims Trump's Iran War Decision Doomed Veep's Political Future

Donald Trump's Niece is Worried He Has Dementia

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's niece voiced concerns he has dementia.

Mary Trump, Donald's niece, spoke to The Daily Beast, sharing she believes the POTUS has dementia like his father did.

"There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather," she claimed. "I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.