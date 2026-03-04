Food Network Alum Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She Was Sexually Abused at Age 11 — 'I'm Pissed Off That It Happened'

Bertinelli famously battled her weight on and off over the years and realized that the childhood trauma was a contributor to how she was treating herself physically.

"All of that shame had nothing to do with my body. It was just something to take out my shame on. My poor body. I was so mean to it. I just needed to get all those voices out of my head," she explained.

"As I was going through that, I’m thinking people are going to wonder, why do I have so much self-loathing? That’s not normal. It’s because trauma happened in my childhood for the most part. I can’t speak for anybody else, but it’s pretty textbook," she continued about the lasting effect of repressing her molestation.

"The very first time I said it out loud to my therapist, I thought, 'I’m going to feel better now.' It got worse before it got better," she confessed. "I maybe ate a little bit more, drank a little bit more. When you stop eating things for comfort, stop drinking alcohol, it exposes your feelings. You can deal with them or not. And I chose to deal with them."

"I don't feel shame about it anymore. I’m pissed off that it happened," added Bertinelli. "Nobody deserves that."