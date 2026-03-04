Gavin Newsom Accuses Trump of Caring More About His Gold Curtains Than Dead American Soldiers — After the Prez Boasted About 'Picking the Drapes' During Medal of Honor Ceremony
March 4 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
The blistering feud between Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump has ramped up once again, with the governor accusing the president of not caring about American troops killed in the military strikes against Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a conversation at Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles, Newsom claimed Trump cares more about his new drapes inside the White House than he does about dead soldiers.
'See That Nice Drape?'
On Monday, March 2, during a ceremony to honor three Army soldiers, Trump quickly got distracted and instead focused on the interior of the White House's East Wing.
"See that nice drape? When that comes down, right now you see a very, very deep hole, but in about a year and a half from now, you're gonna see a very, very beautiful building," the 79-year-old boasted.
He added: "And there's your entrance to it right there," while pointing to the gold curtains behind him.
"In fact, I think I'll save money on the doors because you can't get more beautiful than that," Trump continued. "I picked those drapes in my first term. I always liked gold, but I think we can save a lot of money. I just saved curtains."
Trump and His 'Beautiful Ballroom'
Trump, still head over heels for his gold curtains, added, "It'll be spectacular, it'll be the most beautiful ballroom. I believe it's because I've built many a ballroom. I believe it’s going to be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world..."
The controversial politician's rant left rival Newsom feeling sick, as he reacted, "He mentioned (the soldiers) in passing and then went on to mention in great detail the drapes, and the imperial palace, on the East Wing that he’s building."
Newsom suggested the moment went "to the heart of who (Trump) is," and revealed the president doesn't have a clear plan moving forward in Iran.
"I hope it's dawning on everybody. He had no plan, no strategy," Newsom added during the talk on Tuesday, March 3.
Just a day earlier, had torn into his rival during a press conference, raging, "Four service members died today, and Donald Trump spent more time talking about his ballroom than he did talking about the loss of those lives. Review the tape."
He added at the time: "He spent more time talking about the curtains in his ballroom than the four service members that died because of his operations and declaration of war without congressional consent."
Six U.S. soldiers have died since the attack on Iran on February 28, which has also included several civilian deaths. However, Trump didn't seem to be shaken by the fallout of his attack, putting it on the consequences of war.
Trump Slammed for Cold Comments About War Casualties
"As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice," the former reality star said, before he changed gears and added, "Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That's the way it is."
"Will do everything possible where that won't be the case," he promised.
The cold remarks were quickly met with backlash, as Senator Tammy Duckworth reacted, "Says the five-time draft dodger to our military families who fear their loved one in uniform could be next. What a disgrace."
For years, Trump has been branded a "draft dodger" for avoiding the military draft five times in the Vietnam War, one because of a bad case of bone spurs in his feet.