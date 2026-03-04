Gavin Newsom Accuses Trump of Caring More About His Gold Curtains Than Dead American Soldiers — After the Prez Boasted About 'Picking the Drapes' During Medal of Honor Ceremony

During a conversation at Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles , Newsom claimed Trump cares more about his new drapes inside the White House than he does about dead soldiers.

The blistering feud between Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump has ramped up once again, with the governor accusing the president of not caring about American troops killed in the military strikes against Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday, March 2, during a ceremony to honor three Army soldiers, Trump quickly got distracted and instead focused on the interior of the White House's East Wing.

"See that nice drape? When that comes down, right now you see a very, very deep hole, but in about a year and a half from now, you're gonna see a very, very beautiful building," the 79-year-old boasted.

He added: "And there's your entrance to it right there," while pointing to the gold curtains behind him.

"In fact, I think I'll save money on the doors because you can't get more beautiful than that," Trump continued. "I picked those drapes in my first term. I always liked gold, but I think we can save a lot of money. I just saved curtains."