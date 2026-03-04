Cole began the awards show with a mock prayer asking "any white men in the room with Tourette's" to "read the room."

"It might not go the way they thinketh," he continued. "Whatever medicine they on, they better double up on it, lord."

The next day, Morgan shared a video of the prayer on social media as he slammed the comic for his comments.

"Hollywood continuing to mock John Davidson over his Tourette’s condition is one of the most despicable things I’ve witnessed in a long time," he wrote via X. "Shame on @deoncole and all those in the audience who laughed at his vile ‘jokes’. What the f--- is wrong with you???!!!"