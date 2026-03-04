Piers Morgan Unleashes Furious Rant at Comedian for Mocking Actor John Davidson's Tourette's Condition — 'What the F--k is Wrong With You?'
March 4 2026, Published 1:26 p.m. ET
Piers Morgan went off on comedian Deon Cole after he appeared to mock John Davidson while hosting the NAACP Image Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Saturday, February 28, Cole referenced the shocking moment when Davidson – who has Tourette Syndrome – shouted a racial slur at the 2026 BAFTAs as Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo took the stage.
Piers Morgan Calls Out Deon Cole
Cole began the awards show with a mock prayer asking "any white men in the room with Tourette's" to "read the room."
"It might not go the way they thinketh," he continued. "Whatever medicine they on, they better double up on it, lord."
The next day, Morgan shared a video of the prayer on social media as he slammed the comic for his comments.
"Hollywood continuing to mock John Davidson over his Tourette’s condition is one of the most despicable things I’ve witnessed in a long time," he wrote via X. "Shame on @deoncole and all those in the audience who laughed at his vile ‘jokes’. What the f--- is wrong with you???!!!"
BAFTAs Host Apologizes for 'Pain' Felt at Ceremony
As Radar previously reported, Davidson swiftly faced backlash online and from several celebrities after accidentally saying the N-word at the awards show as speculation swirled that he had possibly said the word because he was privately racist.
Alan Cumming, who hosted the BAFTA Film Awards this year, released a statement on March 2 apologizing for the incident.
"What should have been an evening celebrating creativity as well as diversity and inclusion turned into a trauma triggering s---show," he said at the time. "I'm so sorry for all the pain Black people felt at hearing that word echoed round the world. I'm so sorry the Tourette's community has been reminded of the lack of understanding and tolerance that abounds regarding their condition."
John Davidson Was 'Upset and Distraught' by Slur
However, the filmmaker confessed he was "upset and distraught" by the incident, emphasizing that his tics "have absolutely nothing to do with what I think, feel or believe."
Davidson has a rare vocal symptom associated with Tourette Syndrome known as coprolalia that causes him to involuntarily blurt out obscenities or other inappropriate words and phrases as a tic.
He had been at the awards ceremony because his biographical drama, I Swear, which follows his journey with the neurodevelopmental disorder, had been nominated.
"My tics have said and done things over the years that have caused huge pain and upset," he continued. "Tourette’s can make my body or voice do things I don’t mean, and sometimes those tics land on the worst possible words. I want to be really clear that the intent behind them is zero. It’s an involuntary neurological misfire."
John Davidson's Apology
Many pointed out that Davidson's initial statement did not include an actual apology. Days later, the filmmaker admitted he had been waiting "until the dust settles" to further comment on the situation.
"I would like to thank each and every one of you who have shown love, support and solidarity towards myself and the rest of the Tourette’s Community. Your kind words and support have got me through a very difficult week," he began in a posted shared on Facebook.
"Whilst I will never apologies (sic) for having Tourette syndrome, i will apologize for any pain, upset and misunderstanding that it may create," he explained. "This past week has been tough, and has reminded me that what I do raising awareness for such a misunderstood condition, there is still a long way to go and I will keep on keeping on until this is achieved."