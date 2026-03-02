Your tip
Entertainment > Saturday Night Live

'Disgusting and Disgraceful': 'SNL' Under Fire for Tourette Syndrome Sketch After BAFTAs Racial Slur Incident

michael b jordan keenan thompson
Source: @BAFTA/BBC, nbcsnl/x

An embarrassing moment at the BAFTAs was spoofed by Saturday Night Live.

March 2 2026, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

Critics weren't laughing at a Saturday Night Live sketch that mocked the recent racial slur incident at the BAFTAs, RadarOnline.com can report.

The SNL skit featured the cast impersonating cancelled celebrities, like Bill Cosby and Louis C.K., blaming Tourette's syndrome for their own career-killing behaviors.

BAFTA Award Controversy

baftas.
Source: @BAFTA/BBC

A nominee with Tourette's syndrome shouted out a racial epithet during the awards ceremony.

At the recent British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, John Davidson, who suffers from Tourette's and whose life inspired the biopic I Swear, was heard shouting the N-word from the auditorium while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the first award of the night.

The awkward moment was blamed on the disease, which causes uncontrollable tics and outbursts.

However, SNL used it as a punchline in a sketch that depicted celebrities suddenly blaming their past controversies on the syndrome.

For instance, Andrew Dismukes as Mel Gibson explained: "I too suffer from Tourette’s, which explains a lot of the things I’ve said or yelled through the years. Am I proud of what I said? No. But I am very proud for you to know that it was because of Tourette’s. Unfortunately, I’m not alone."

'SNL' Shared the Skit Online

James Austin Johnson as Louis C.K.
Source: nbcsnl/x

James Austin Johnson as Louis C.K. in the SNL skit

The skit was cut for time and did not air during the live program. But SNL later shared it online, where it was immediately met with backlash.

"So I guess it's ok to make fun of people's disabilities," one person tweeted, as another echoed: "This isn’t funny at all, and just punches down. Just a complete swing and a miss."

A third person agreed: "Making fun of people with tourette's syndrome, which can be so tragic for the people and their families who suffer with it, is a new low for you guys."

While one person blasted: "You're disgusting. I would hope you re-examine yourselves and feel shame, even a small iota. But you won't, I know, because... hey, that's show business, eh?"

'Mocking a Disability is Never Acceptable'

john davidson
Source: mega

John Davidson's battle with Tourette's inspired the biopic 'I Swear.'

On X, where the clip was reshared, other users added their own "context" to the clip, making sure people knew, "Tourette's Syndrome is a neurological condition that causes the sufferer to tic uncontrollably. Tics can include sudden physical movement or even offensive words and sounds. These are not able to be controlled and do not reflect the sufferers' beliefs or feelings."

And Emma McNally, CEO of the charity Tourette’s Action, which helped produce Davidson's documentary, added in a statement: "Mocking a disability is never acceptable. It would not be tolerated for any other condition, and it should not be tolerated by people with Tourette’s."

She added: "Tourette's is a complex neurological condition, of which there is no cure. It is not a joke. It is not a personality trait. It is not a source of entertainment. It is a condition that can be extremely debilitating, causing pain isolation and huge amounts of discrimination."

John Davidson Reacts

alan cumming
Source: mega

Alan Cumming addressed the controversy during the show.

During the BAFTA ceremony, host Alan Cumming addressed Davidson's outburst, saying: "You may have heard some strong and offensive language tonight. If you have seen the film I Swear, you will know the film is about the experience of a person with Tourette's syndrome.

"Tourette's syndrome is a disability, and the tics you have heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette's syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you were offended."

In a statement issued the following evening, Davidson said: "My tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs."

He then noted: "I can only add that I am, and always have been, deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning."

