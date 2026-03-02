'Disgusting and Disgraceful': 'SNL' Under Fire for Tourette Syndrome Sketch After BAFTAs Racial Slur Incident

At the recent British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, John Davidson, who suffers from Tourette's and whose life inspired the biopic I Swear, was heard shouting the N-word from the auditorium while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the first award of the night.

The awkward moment was blamed on the disease, which causes uncontrollable tics and outbursts.

However, SNL used it as a punchline in a sketch that depicted celebrities suddenly blaming their past controversies on the syndrome.

For instance, Andrew Dismukes as Mel Gibson explained: "I too suffer from Tourette’s, which explains a lot of the things I’ve said or yelled through the years. Am I proud of what I said? No. But I am very proud for you to know that it was because of Tourette’s. Unfortunately, I’m not alone."