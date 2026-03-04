Trump's Embarrassing Mix-Up About His Father's Birthplace Sparks Fresh Dementia Speculation

The Don's blunder took place during a photo opportunity in the Oval Office with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Donald Trump insisted his father was born in Germany, despite him having been born in the Bronx.

As Trump, 79, took questions from reporters on the war with Iran, he claimed his father was born in Germany.

Making a gesture toward Merz, Trump said, "My father was born (there)."

"He knows all about my father. My father was born there," he continued. "So, you know, there are places that you sort of automatically very, very feel warmly about."

Frederick Trump Jr., Donald's father, was born in the Bronx in New York City – not in Germany. His grandparents were born in the Kingdom of Bavaria, which was part of the German Empire at the time.