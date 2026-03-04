Trump's Embarrassing Mix-Up About His Father's Birthplace Sparks Fresh Dementia Speculation
March 4 2026, Updated 11:30 a.m. ET
Donald Trump's embarrassing mix-up about his father's birthplace sparked fresh dementia speculation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Don's blunder took place during a photo opportunity in the Oval Office with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Donald Trump Mixed Up Where His Dad Was Born
As Trump, 79, took questions from reporters on the war with Iran, he claimed his father was born in Germany.
Making a gesture toward Merz, Trump said, "My father was born (there)."
"He knows all about my father. My father was born there," he continued. "So, you know, there are places that you sort of automatically very, very feel warmly about."
Frederick Trump Jr., Donald's father, was born in the Bronx in New York City – not in Germany. His grandparents were born in the Kingdom of Bavaria, which was part of the German Empire at the time.
Donald Trump Has Made the Claim About Germany Before
This wasn't the first time Donald has claimed his father was born in Germany, as he made the assertion in 2018 to CBS News and in 2020 to Fox News.
"My father is German, was German, born in a very wonderful place in Germany," the Prez stated in 2019.
Trump did remember where his mother, Mary Anne Trump, was born during the aforementioned Oval Office appeareance, as he griped about the United Kingdom.
What Did Donald Trump Say About the United Kingdom?
Trump insisted that the U.K. has been "very, very uncooperative," noting this "is not the age of Churchill."
"And they ruin relationships. It’s a shame," he continued.
"And that country, U.K., and I love that country. I love it. My mother was born there. I love. My mother, was born there."
Mary immigrated to the United States from Scotland.
Aside from mixing up where his family is from, Donald has also seemingly been confused about when he was president, which countries he wants to invade, and which wars he's solved.
Mary Trump, his niece, told The Daily Beast she believes the POTUS has dementia like his father did.
"There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather," she shared. "I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating."
More Info on Donald Trump's Grandparents
Frederick Trump, Donald's grandfather, came to the United States in 1885 at the age of 16. After moving to Germany in 1901, he met his wife, Elisabeth Christ Trump. They ended up coming back to New York City after German authorities found out he dodged required military service and revoked his German citizenship.
Donald's father was born after they'd arrived here, giving him birthright status and thus making him an American citizen.
Although Donald has continued to claim his father is from Germany, he and his dad had previously denied their German roots.
In his book The Art of the Deal , Trump claimed his grandfather "came here from Sweden as a child."