Britney Spears Arrested for DUI in California — As Troubled Pop Star Sparks Fresh Fears She's Heading for Another Meltdown
March 5 2026, Published 9:50 a.m. ET
Troubled pop star Britney Spears was arrested on the evening of March 4 for a DUI, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Law enforcement sources confirmed the shocking news regarding the Toxic hitmaker to TMZ, noting the arrest took place in Ventura County, Calif.
Details on the Arrest
The princess of pop was put into handcuffs by the California Highway Patrol at approximately 9:30 pm last night.
According to Ventura County Sheriff's inmate records, she has already been released.
In the wake of the arrest, Spears has seemingly deleted her Instagram.
Britney Spears' Previous Legal Troubles
Spears has had a sordid history of legal troubles.
In 2007, she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run with a parked car in Los Angeles. This led to her facing four misdemeanor charges and a jail sentence.
She ended up paying the owner of the vehicle for damages, which led to the charges against her being dropped. A jury acquitted her of a charge of driving without a California license.
After the hit-and-run ordeal, Spears lost custody of her two sons, whom she shares with Kevin Federline. The loss of custody came after mounting concerns about her alleged abuse of alcohol and substances and some worrisome public incidents.
A Legal Victory for Britney Spears
Spears and her team have yet to comment on the ordeal, but it comes fresh on the heels of her winning a legal victory against a man who showed up at her home after he allegedly shared "disturbing social media posts."
Due to his behavior, Spears was granted a permanent restraining order against him.
According to her court filing, he has been harassing her online since 2013. He had previously been arrested for trespassing at her home in 2025.
As Radar recently reported, Spears sold her entire music catalog due to her fears she was on the edge of a dire financial situation.
While the sum she sold her catalog for was not revealed, it's rumored to be in the $200million range.
"People around Britney are seriously alarmed because this isn't just about one tax bill or a bad month," an insider shared, detailing why she sold her catalog. "Her money has been flying out the door for a long time, and it's finally catching up with her."
Britney Spears' Financial Crisis
According to the source, the legendary pop star was on the brink of going broke if she had not made the move to sell her catalog.
"She sold the rights because she was in danger of going broke," they said. "It was a way to stop the bleeding before it was too late."
Another source noted Spears has "pulled millions from pension and savings accounts, borrowed against the house, and piled up debts that still haven't been settled."
"But when anyone tries to talk sense to her about her spending, she brushes them off and acts like they're crazy to worry that she'll ever run out of cash," they added. "She insists on living like she's still on top of the world."