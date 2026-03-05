Britney Spears Arrested for DUI in California — As Troubled Pop Star Sparks Fresh Fears She's Heading for Another Meltdown

Spears and her team have yet to comment on the ordeal, but it comes fresh on the heels of her winning a legal victory against a man who showed up at her home after he allegedly shared "disturbing social media posts."

Due to his behavior, Spears was granted a permanent restraining order against him.

According to her court filing, he has been harassing her online since 2013. He had previously been arrested for trespassing at her home in 2025.

As Radar recently reported, Spears sold her entire music catalog due to her fears she was on the edge of a dire financial situation.

While the sum she sold her catalog for was not revealed, it's rumored to be in the $200million range.

"People around Britney are seriously alarmed because this isn't just about one tax bill or a bad month," an insider shared, detailing why she sold her catalog. "Her money has been flying out the door for a long time, and it's finally catching up with her."