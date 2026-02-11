Britney Spears Sells Off Music Catalog In Landmark Deal Amid Rumors Singer Has Blown Her Entire Showbiz Fortune

Legal documents show the catalog was sold to Primary Wave, but the amount of cash Spears will make from the sale has yet to be disclosed.

However, music insiders described the transaction as a "landmark deal," which could be on par with Justin Bieber's reported $200million catalog sale.

The records reveal Spears signed off on the agreement on December 30 — and the insider said she's happy with the decision and celebrating by "spending time with her kids."

The singer shares her two sons, Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, whom she was married to for just under three years before their 2007 split.