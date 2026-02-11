Your tip
Britney Spears Sells Off Music Catalog In Landmark Deal Amid Rumors Singer Has Blown Her Entire Showbiz Fortune

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has sold her music catelog in a major boost to her finances which is rumored to be dwindling.

Feb. 11 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

Britney Spears has sold off the rights to her music catalog amid concerns over wild spending.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Toxic singer, 44, put pen to paper on an agreement that hands over her ownership stake of her biggest hits, including Baby One More Time and Oops!… I Did It Again.

Cashing In On Pop Legacy

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Rights to the star's most famous songs, including 'Baby One More Time,' are part of mega money deal.

Legal documents show the catalog was sold to Primary Wave, but the amount of cash Spears will make from the sale has yet to be disclosed.

However, music insiders described the transaction as a "landmark deal," which could be on par with Justin Bieber's reported $200million catalog sale.

The records reveal Spears signed off on the agreement on December 30 — and the insider said she's happy with the decision and celebrating by "spending time with her kids."

The singer shares her two sons, Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, whom she was married to for just under three years before their 2007 split.

Wild Spending Finally Catches Up With Singer

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

The 'Toxic' hitmaker's epic spending splurges have blown a hole into her fortune.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed the singer's wild spending over the years is finally catching up with her.

We told how the IRS claims she owes $600,000 in back taxes and penalties, sparking fears she could end up broke or even homeless.

A source said: "People around Britney are seriously alarmed because this isn't just about one tax bill or a bad month.

"The money has been flying out the door for a long time and it's finally catching up with her.

"But when anyone tries to talk sense to her about her spending, she brushes them off and acts like they're crazy to worry that she'll ever run out of cash.

IRS On Star's Case Over Back Taxes And Penalties

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

IRS claims Spears owed $600,000 in back taxes and penalties.

The source continued: "She insists on living like she's still on top of the world, including footing the bill for all her so-called friends who never seem to leave.”

And years of endless splurges – and little income – have made a big dent in her bank balances.

"She's pulled millions from pension and savings accounts, borrowed against the house, and piled up debts that still haven't been settled," added the source.

Spears is not the first music superstar to cash in on their back catalog.

Major names like Bieber, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Neil Young, Shakira, KISS, Sting and Phil Collins have done likewise to boost their coffers.

Radar Logo

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

The star is one of many music superstars to rake in cash by selling catalog.

Notably, Stevie Nicks sold an 80 percent stake in her publishing catalog to Primary Wave in 2020, with her copyrights reportedly valued at around $100million at the time.

The catalog sale comes as the singer has reignited tensions with her family, taking fresh aim at those closest to her amid the lingering fallout from her conservatorship battle.

Spears claimed she is "scared" of her family and "lucky to be alive" in a bombshell new social media post.

The singer also revealed her latest health setback, explaining she hasn't been able to dance after breaking her toe twice — just four months after suffering a "horrible" leg injury.

