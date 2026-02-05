Britney Explodes Again!: Spears Attacks Estranged Family in Bombshell Post Claiming She's 'Scared' of Them and 'Lucky to be Alive' after Conservatorship Hell

RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled singer, 44, also alleged her family’s actions have left her feeling "scared" of them during an explosive Instagram rant.

Britney Spears has taken a fresh swipe at her estranged family by claiming she's "lucky to be alive" after her conservatorship hell .

She wrote alongside a picture of a child holding a parent's hand: "As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone... for those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out... they were wrong.

"We can forgive as people but u don't ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial!!!"

She added: "I'm incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I'm scared of them."

The Toxic singer then reflected on how her family hasn't owned up to their part in her conservatorship.