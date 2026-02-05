Your tip
Britney Explodes Again!: Spears Attacks Estranged Family in Bombshell Post Claiming She's 'Scared' of Them and 'Lucky to be Alive' after Conservatorship Hell

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has unleashed a fresh rant at her estranged family in bombshell instagram post.

Feb. 5 2026, Published 8:19 a.m. ET

Britney Spears has taken a fresh swipe at her estranged family by claiming she's "lucky to be alive" after her conservatorship hell.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled singer, 44, also alleged her family’s actions have left her feeling "scared" of them during an explosive Instagram rant.

'I'm Scared Of My Family!'

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

The troubled singer claimed she is frightened of her family during Instagram rant.

She wrote alongside a picture of a child holding a parent's hand: "As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone... for those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out... they were wrong.

"We can forgive as people but u don't ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial!!!"

She added: "I'm incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I'm scared of them."

The Toxic singer then reflected on how her family hasn't owned up to their part in her conservatorship.

Fresh Attack On Social Media

Source: @britneyspears;Instagram

Spears let rip on Instagram.

She continued: "It's weird how God works in mysterious ways.

"My friends, what do you think he is saying today??? Because to be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did."

At the end of her post, Spears detailed her latest health blow, stating she hasn't been able to dance because she broke her toe "twice", four months after she sustained a "horrible" leg injury.

This isn't the first time Spears has posted about her family in recent months.

In December, she shared an image of a Christmas tree with a sarcastic comment: "Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can't fix."

'They Will Never Take Responsibility For What They Did'

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears says her family should apologize for putting her through hell by placing conservatorship over her.

Spears has had a contentious relationship with her family members for years following her 13-year conservatorship that ended in November 2021.

Her father Jamie was initially a co-conservator after the arrangement started in 2008, with the attorney Andrew Wallet serving alongside him until 2019.

The conservatorship was put in place following concerns for her mental health.

In her memoir 2023 The Woman In Me, the singer wrote that the conservatorship sapped her of much of her creative talent.

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

The 'Toxic' hitmaker has previously blamed her conservatorship for stripping away her 'womanhood.'

"The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage," she continued. "I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me."

Spears described feeling "like a shadow of myself" after losing her independence, and she went on to share how she struggled with rapid shifts in her personality due to the psychic tumult of the conservatorship."

On November 12, 2021, Spears celebrated "the best day ever" when a judge called an end to her controversial conservatorship, as fans wept for joy outside the courtroom and her father Jamie's reputation appeared in ruins as the villain who had controlled every element of her life for 14 years.

